DWTS' Alfonso Ribeiro, Candace Cameron Bure And More Respond After Derek Hough Updates Fans On Wife Hayley's Condition

Derek Hough is getting all the support from friends after his wife, Hayley Erbert, was hospitalized. The two got married in August after enjoying a year of engagement. During that time, many of their Dancing With the Stars pals shared all the love as they celebrated the couple. Now, they are sharing a different kind of love and support after Erbert’s medical emergency.

Earlier this week, Hough took to Instagram to share that Erbert was taken to the hospital after becoming disoriented. He said she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel, and she had to get an emergency craniectomy. On Friday night, Hough returned to Instagram to give an update on his wife, praising her resilience and thanking everyone for all of their support:

Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow somehow and someway pay it forward.

After the good news was posted, many of Hough and Erbert’s DWTS colleagues responded and gave their full support with plenty of thoughts and prayers. DWTS co-host and previous Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro spoke for many when he told his colleague there was no need to thank people for their prayers:

No need to repay any prayers. We are all holding you both in our hearts.

DWTS pro Koko Iwasaki’s message was short but sweet and filled with lots of hearts that show she is constantly thinking about them:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ continuously praying and sending energy your way.

Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, who competed on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, was as happy to hear the good news and gave all her love to the duo:

I am so heartened to hear she is recovering. Thank God! Our family sends all our love to yours!!

Former DWTS contestant Candace Cameron Bure gave all her love to the Season 32 contestants, and now she is giving all of it to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. All she put in her comment was emojis, but they are definitely worth a thousand words:

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️

Plenty of others took to the comments and have likely been anxiously awaiting good news and updates. Going through any type of medical emergency is scary, but the support system Hough and Erbert have is incredible and will help them get through this. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but it’s nothing the two of them can’t handle.

Here are some more of the loving messages their friends sent in support:

Nikki Garcia: ❤️❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️ Allison Holker: Sending all my love

Sending all my love Chrishell Stause: So happy she is ok🙏🏼♥️

So happy she is ok🙏🏼♥️ Amy Purdy: We love you both so much! Hayley is a warrior!! Let all the love sink in and give you strength as you continue to move forward on your healing journey. Sending you both love and prayers for a full recovery. 🙌❤️‍🩹🙌

We love you both so much! Hayley is a warrior!! Let all the love sink in and give you strength as you continue to move forward on your healing journey. Sending you both love and prayers for a full recovery. 🙌❤️‍🩹🙌 Jennifer Love Hewitt: Haven’t stopped praying and won’t stop. So glad you have each other and beautiful families to help her and you. Sending you all healing and love ❤️

Haven’t stopped praying and won’t stop. So glad you have each other and beautiful families to help her and you. Sending you all healing and love ❤️ Nina Dobrev: We love you both

While Dancing With the Stars did just crown its first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy recipient as part of the 2023 TV schedule during a supersized finale, Derek Hough has been on tour with Erbert and while filming DWTS in between shows. According to his official website, his Symphony of Dance tour has been postponed.

The remaining dates will be rescheduled, likely once Hayley Erbert is fully recovered. Aside from the tour, hopefully, she has a speedy recovery, but at least she has the support and love from not only her husband but from friends and fans alike.