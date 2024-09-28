How Jenna Dewan Is Allegedly Feeling After Finally Settling Her Divorce From Channing Tatum

After Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of Step Up, the pair of actors fell in love and were married three years later. However, since their 2018 statement announcing their breakup , the couple has been trying to close that chapter on their relationship and move forward. And this week, the pair finally settled their divorce after six years.

Amidst the couple finally settling things, as both Tatum and Dewan get ready to tie the knot with their current partners, a source has told People how Jenna Dewan is feeling about the whole thing. Here’s what the outlet reported:

Jenna is pleased and relieved that the divorce is final. It was a drawn out and sometimes frustrating situation.

The former couple were able to settle the whole thing by signing a binding judgment that resolved their disputes and canceled a trial that was initially scheduled for December. No couple wants to be stuck in legal battles for years on end, and apparently, the couple had no idea their divorce would last this long . However, when it comes to these two, who share a 10-year-old daughter as well as a lot of assets, things can get complicated to say the least. As the source continued:

She will continue to co-parent with Channing, but she's ready to move on from everything else. She just wants to focus on her daughter and her boys.

While Dewan and Tatum were declared legally single, they have had a lot of legalities to sort out. Per the source, The Rookie actress was eager for the whole thing to be “settled before she gets married again,” and now that massive to-do is checked off!

Dewan has been with Steve Kazee since 2018, and she shares two kids with him, 4-year-old Callum and her second daughter, Rhiannon, who is just two and half months old. Meanwhile, she reportedly has a good co-parenting relationship with Tatum despite the past six years, and they “don’t hate each other.”

On the other hand, Tatum has been romantically connected to Zoë Kravitz since 2021, and the two are currently engaged. They were also both involved in one of 2024’s movie releases , Blink Twice. The thriller was Kravitz’s directorial debut and starred Tatum.

The good news comes after word of the most recent legal spat between the couple involving Magic Mike , as Dewan’s legal team alleged in August that Channing Tatum was “trying to blur the lines” of how much their joint assets helped fund the movie. Prior to that, her legal team asked for his entire legal team to be dismissed from the case, which Tatum’s lawyers called a “delay tactic.” However, now everything is settled and over, and they can both move on.

Congratulations to these two for peacefully closing their time as a married couple. We can’t wait to see how their relationships with their new partners evolve. Can’t you hear the wedding bells louder, now?