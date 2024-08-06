Eddie Murphy Was Seen Whispering In Ego Nwodim's Ear On SNL, But What Did He Tell Her?

Ego Nwodim has been a cast member on SNL since 2018, so she has worked with a number of hosts over the years. After spending weeks making jokes with different celebrities, Nwodim for sure has some crazy and wonderful stories. It can be especially exciting when comedy heroes like Steve Martin, Maya Rudoph, or Adam Sandler come back to host. One of the big gets in 2019 was Eddie Murphy, who came back to SNL to host the Christmas episode that year. Now, Nwodim is revealing what the legend said to her when he whispered in her ear.

The SNL star was a recent guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens: Live . During her appearance, Nwodim spilled some tea about working with some of Hollywood’s A-Listers when they host SNL. She revealed that Jason Momoa is trying to set her up on dates , Kristen Wiig ordered her sushi, and Josh Brolin gave her movie recommendations. She also told a sweet anecdote about Eddie Murphy, and a huge compliment he gave her. Nwodim said:

Eddie Murphy, he whispered in my ear – [jokes] this is the biggest turn on – ‘You did a good job, funny girl.’

This probably meant the world to Nwodim, considering Eddie Murphy is a comedian a lot of young comics look up to. He had an incredibly memorable run on SNL himself, and became a superstar as a result of the NBC sketch show . After his run, Murphy went on to have an iconic film career, with movies like Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America becoming longtime favorites of many. The Nutty Professor star knows comedy better than anyone, and if he told Nwodim she did a great job, she definitely did.

Not only was this compliment very memorable to Nwodim, but the episode as a whole was a knockout. Murphy brought back his fan-favorite SNL characters , and really embraced the new cast. Kenan Thompson also reflected on what it was like to work with Murphy , and explained how positive the energy was the whole week he was hosting. It makes me want him to come back and host again soon. He has more film work underway, like a remake of The Pink Panther, so there should be plenty of opportunities for him to return to the show that made him famous.

SNL has been on hiatus since May 18, but will be returning for Season 50 very soon. It’s a big anniversary season, so the show will likely be bringing out all the stops when it comes to hosts. Nwodim can expect to make some more memories with Hollywood's biggest names, and some more comedy legends too. Maya Rudolph has already committed to playing Kamala Harris throughout the election season, and this alone is incredible. I can’t wait to hear more stories Nwodim tells about her experiences, but something tells me this Eddie Murphy interaction will remain one of the most special.

You can expect to see Ego Nwodim on SNL when the show returns to NBC on September 28, 2024. Fans can also revisit her previous episodes as a repertory player, including the one with Eddie Murphy, streaming now with a Peacock subscription . For more information on other shows returning to network and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2024 TV premiere schedule.