Jason Momoa Has A Hilarious Chat Going With SNL's Ego Nwodim About Their Dating Life: 'Who You Wit?'

There are a lot of obvious advantages to being a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but one that I bet you never thought of is the potential to meet celebrities who can help you out with your romantic life. One can imagine that not being a common practice, but it is something that Ego Nwodim presently has going with Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Nwodim was recently a guest on Watch What Happens: Live, and host Andy Cohen put her on the hot seat to tell rapid-fire stories about her personal experiences with various actors and celebrities who have hosted Saturday Night Live during her tenure on the sketch comedy show. In addition to talking about Josh Brolin, Kristen Wiig, and Bad Bunny among others, the comedienne was asked about her time with Jason Momoa, and she explained that they have maintained a date-centric text chain together:

Jason Momoa: he wants to set me up with someone, or rather I’ve asked him to set me up with someone. And he’s like ‘But I don’t know any guys who are worthy.’ So, we have this thing that we do where I text him, I say, ‘Who you wit?,’ and he’s supposed to show me a picture of the man he’s with at the time. And he does! As recently as a few weeks ago, I hit him with the ‘Who you wit?,’ and he showed me a picture of a stranger in the airport.

It’s funny that this text chain has had perfectly unexpected results for up-and-coming star Ego Nwodim. I think it’s fair to say that when most of us think about the lives of A-list celebrities, they are always hanging out with fellow beautiful people – and I’d think that would be at least partial motivation for the Saturday Night Live star to try and get Jason Momoa to set her up with a date. Unfortunately for her, the reality is that he is a person who does normal things like being around strangers at an airport.

You can watch Ego Nwodim play “Show & SN-Tell” with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens: Live below:

Ego Nwodim Asked Jason Momoa to Set Her Up | WWHL - YouTube Watch On

Ego Nwodim has been on Saturday Night Live since 2018, starting with the show as a featured player. It was in the eighth episode of that season (Season 44) that Jason Momoa made his debut as a host (with musical guest Mumford and Sons). In late 2020, Nwodim was promoted to be a part of the iconic sketch series’ main cast, but it took a few years for Momoa to make his return. Those who watched Season 49 of the show will remember that the See star hosted the fifth episode with musical guest Tate McRae.

The premiere date for the next season of Saturday Night Live a.k.a. Season 50 is set for September 28, but a host has not yet been announced. If that feels forever away and you need to watch the series right now, you can watch just about every episode with a Peacock subscription.