Ego Nwodim Landed A New Project After SNL Exit, And I Think It's A Fitting Next Step

Saturday Night Live’s Season 51 cast is quite different from last year's. Before the new season premiered on the 2025 TV schedule earlier this month, the long-running variety series cut five beloved cast members and added five new featured players. Among those who left are Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, who was the last to exit. Since then, Nwodim explained her choice to leave, noting she has a lot of ideas and wanted to look forward,. Now she’s landed her first post-SNL gig, and it’s pretty fitting if I do say so myself.

Nwodim will be performing in a solo comedy show Off-Broadway as part of LCT3 and Seaview’s The Comedy Series Off-Broadway, per Playbill. This production is a series of live comedy shows from notable comedians. Honestly, to me, this is right up Nwodim’s alley, considering her seven-year tenure on SNL and knowledge of what it takes to perform comedy live. Nwodim will be making her Off-Broadway debut from November 19-23 at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater, and I'm hoping the fans show up in full force.

After Ego Nwodim joined Saturday Night Live in Season 44, she became a fan-favorite and had some pretty memorable moments as well. Most notably, a Weekend Update bit she performed during Season 50 accidentally prompted the audience to scream an obscenity, and it was hilarious. Though the episode, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, has since been censored, it's no less funny.

Throughout her time on the series, Nwodim got a lot of airtime, and she previously revealed that she would pitches as early as possible since writers were usually busy with other cast members. Not a bad strategy if I do say so myself.

Whether or not Nwodim will bring any kind of SNL-esque characterizations to her comedy show is unknown, but I'd expect her to at least exude a similar kind of energy. If anything, fans who've watched SNL surely know Nwodim has what it takes to perform before audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited for what this could mean for her career. If she does come out as a rich aunt without any kids to worry about, though...

Weekend Update: Rich Auntie with No Kids on Relaxing During the Holidays - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, SNL Season 51 premiered on NBC on October 4, and it's been entertaining thus far. Most recently, series alum Amy Poehler hosted, on the show’s 50th anniversary and participated in a Weekend Update joke-off with Seth Meyers and Tina Fey. Aubrey Plaza also made a surprise cameo for a hilarious fake The Hunting Wives trailer, which has me pining for a full-length show like that. And, this coming weekend, Sabrina Carpenter will be pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

Even though Ego Nwodim seems to be doing fine post-SNL so far, I'd still love to see her return to Studio 8H at some point either as a host or in a cameo role. Until that happens, I'll be rooting for her comedy show and any or production she joins.