'Thighs Will Be Squeezed.' SNL Dropped A Hilarious Fake Hunting Wives Trailer With Aubrey Plaza

Saturday Night Live Season 51 just started airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, and this weekend's episode brought back SNL alum Amy Poehler as the host. Her episode commemorated the 50th anniversary of the series and even got her back behind the Weekend Update desk alongside Seth Meyers and Tina Fey. However, Meyers and Fey weren't the only stars who cameoed, as a hilarious fake Hunting Wives trailer sketch involved Aubrey Plaza.

Over the years, SNL has spoofed plenty of TV shows, including The White Lotus, (which caught a lot of flak from star Aimee Lou Wood). Although The Hunting Wives Season 2 was only recently announced, SNL was quick to give fans a spoof of the first trailer for the new season of the “straight but lesbian, horny republican murder drama.” After presenting insane scenes involving a threesome with teenagers and drinking whiskey while pregnant, the trailer showed Plaza as a “new new girl” from California:

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer - SNL - YouTube Watch On

When Poehler’s character tells Plaza's to pull up a chair since they’re making mimosas, the latter admits she’s never made mimosas, which leads to her getting some… interesting help from Chloe Fineman, Poehler, Sarah Sherman, and Ashley Padilla. Plaza reveals she has a girlfriend and, almost immediately, everyone steps back and aims their guns at her. Even despite the sexual tension that can most certainly be felt throughout the trailer between the ladies, the fact that having a girlfriend is where everyone draws the line is ironic and hilarious.

It's not surprising that Aubrey Plaza made a cameo on Saturday Night Live with Poehler hosting, as Poehler did the same thing for her. In 2023, while Plaza was hosting, she reprised her role as April Ludgate from Parks and Recreation on Weekend Update and surprised the audience with Poehler appearing as Leslie Knope. Even 10 years after the series ended, it’s nice to see how close they still are.

Meanwhile, SNL may only be two episodes into its 51st season, but already it’s been pretty entertaining, even despite all the cast changes. Also, as Poehler hosted, Role Model served as the musical guest, and he brought out Charli XCX as a special guest for his performance of “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” Next weekend, will see Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as the host and musical guest, and it will surely be fun.

After having seen Aubrey Plaza pop up on this weeks's show, I honestly wouldn't mind seeing her show up on SNL again this season. It'd be fun to see Plaza host again, and I hope that she does get the opportunity to do it again.

Those who missed Amy Poehler’s SNL episode are able to stream it now with a Peacock subscription, alongside all episodes of Saturday Night Live. SNL has also uploaded all sketches, musical performances, and Weekend Update on the show's YouTube channel, so fans can watch and rewatch their favorites whenever they want. Also, episodes of the show are available to check out with the help of a YouTube TV subscription.