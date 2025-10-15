After Daredevil: Born Again, Will Jessica Jones Get Her Own New Disney+ Show? Marvel Exec Offers Update I Wasn't Ready For
As a big fan of the Netflix era of Marvel series, specifically Jessica Jones, I was as excited as anybody when it was confirmed that Krysten Ritter would be bringing the character back for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Of course, as a fan, I certainly hope this isn’t the only time we see Jessica Jones in the MCU, and surprisingly, it looks like Marvel isn’t hiding the fact that she may be back.
Kristin Ritter and Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum recently appeared on the Phase Hero podcast and discussed the future of Marvel TV and the return of Jessica Jones, specifically. When host Brandon Davis asked when we might see Jessica Jones: Born Again, Winderbaum was, while teasing, fairly open that we might very well see something like that, and maybe not before too long, saying:
Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is set to debut in early 2026, and while some reports indicated the show would end after that, more recently it’s been reported that Season 3 is in development. With that being the case, the possibility of Jessica Jones returning in a third season is certainly possible, so the character may be far from done.
However, it seems like there might be even more plans for the future of Jessica Jones, and those plans may be much more specific to her. When Krysten Ritter was asked if there was anything that she wished she’d been able to explore with the character during the original run on Netflix, the actress confirmed that there was, but refused to discuss details, as it sounds like she expects to still be able to do some of that. She said:
It's unclear if Ritter's statement that "we're going to be doing it" is a hope, an expectation, or a true-blue spoilery reveal, but regardless of which, it's clear that the woman who plays Jessica Jones doesn't think she's done, and that's a good sign for fans. It will certainly be interesting if we see more of Jessica Jones on Disney+, considering in many ways she pushed the limits of what Marvel was willing to allow more than any other character.
Needless to say, as a fan of Jessica Jones probably more than any of the other Netflix era shows, I’m quite excited at the possibility that we might be getting something new from the character following Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and that whatever it is may be on the fast track. It feels like a safe bet that whatever it is, we won’t hear about until Season 2 of Born Again runs its course, but now I’m just that much more excited for the new season.
