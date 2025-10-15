With Netflix Having Success With Live-Action Anime, I'm Shocked This Iconic '90s Show Hasn't Gotten An Adaptation

Live-action anime adaptations have really had a solid run as of late, with series like One Piece experiencing mainstream success and shows like Solo Leveling being greenlit for their own adaptation. Streamers have a golden opportunity to make shows for a lot of iconic anime of the past, and it seems like many are finally getting wise to it. That said, I'm kind of shocked that even before this trend, we haven't seen an American adaptation of Sailor Moon.

While Japan had its own attempt to make a Sailor Moon live-action series, it's safe to say just by looking at it that it didn't have the budget of what an upcoming Netflix series might have. As such, aren't we past due for Netflix to announce it's working on some kick ass Sailor Moon adaptation?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sailor Moon Is The Next Deserving Live-Action Adaptation

Sailor Moon is one of those shows that, regardless of gender or age, everyone can enjoy. It has good name recognition, is one of the more acclaimed anime shows of its era, and overall, a good series for those who aren't well-acclimated to the anime genre.

If you're an American who has seen or understands the general premise of a show like Power Rangers, you're not going to have trouble understanding Sailor Moon. A teenage girl learns from her talking cat that she's actually the reincarnated heir to the throne of the Moon Kingdom. Others are awakened with similar roles, and together they fight to protect both the Earth and the moon from aliens and other threats.

Beyond general accessibility, Sailor Moon is a well-established pop culture icon in a Hollywood climate that yearns for more notable woman heroes. I would think any production company would be falling over itself to cast an ensemble list of notable up-and-coming actresses to make an Avengers-esque lineup of superheroes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Would Love To See Who Netflix Would Tap For A New Generation Of Sailor Guardians

The opportunity to work with a cast of talented actresses who play superheroes still dealing with the trials and tribulations of going to high school? It feels like a dream job for someone looking to make a teen drama, which makes me all the more curious why it hasn't happened yet.

More On Sailor Moon (Image credit: Funimation) 32 Anime That Are Excellent For First-Time Watchers

While I have no clue who those stars may be, I can say that one of the best parts of watching shows like Stranger Things or Riverdale is seeing where the actors made famous by the show went after appearing on it. With the hype of a show like Sailor Moon, combined with a large cast of up-and-coming actresses, one would imagine at least one of them would emerge as a breakout star!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, I'm just a fan of good television, and while it's an old series, the original Sailor Moon holds up. I think doing modern stories would do well, especially with pop culture's current love with female heroines, so c'mon, Netflix, let's make it happen.

In the meantime, there are a lot of other great shows, both live-action and anime, to check out on Netflix. Here's hoping we only get more as we close out the year and head into a new one, and fingers crossed for some Sailor Moon news!