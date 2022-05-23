Ellen DeGeneres' Final Week Of Talk Show Episodes Starts Off With Jennifer Lawrence's Hilarious Confession About Going 'Number 2'

Ellen DeGeneres has made an impact on many people’s lives through her daytime talk show over the past 19 seasons , and not just for regular viewers like you and me. In the final week of episodes before The Ellen DeGeneres Show goes off the air, the comedian is checking with some big Hollywood names , and Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence kicked off the farewell celebration with an admission about how much the talk show host really meant to her, and it had to do with going “Number 2.”

It seems that Jennifer Lawrence, who is Ellen DeGeneres’ neighbor, somehow let it slip to the comedian that from the time she was about 13- to 17-years-old (her “formative years”) she used to pretend she was getting interviewed while sitting on the toilet. The talk show host was all too happy to turn this fantasy into reality, and she called the actress on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to ask her some questions while Lawrence did her business. DeGeneres asked her if the honor was hers alone, or if other hosts were part of the bathroom ritual, and the Don’t Look Up actress had a pretty hilarious confession:

Oprah, obviously, a little bit of Letterman, but I was really into your show, so pretty much every time it was the ‘Number 2,’ it was you.

Ellen DeGeneres was honored, obviously. Jennifer Lawrence insisted the honor was all hers, because look where she is now. She jokingly advised others with big bathroom aspirations to “Take your time" and "don’t rush it,” saying she’d somehow been able to manifest these practice sessions into a career where she really does get interviewed by these heavy hitters. So what were the questions that DeGeneres would ask of Lawrence all those years ago in Lawrence's toilet scenarios? The actress provided a sample question:

I mean, probably just like, ‘How did you get so pretty? You’re the prettiest person I’ve ever seen.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh, Ellen, stop! Oh my God, I’m definitely not the prettiest person you’ve ever seen.’

Hey, false modesty is a good skill to have! It was a pretty humorous segment from the two funny actresses, and surely it was a full-circle moment for Jennifer Lawrence. Ellen DeGeneres will have her own full-circle moment on air this week, when The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s series finale wraps the same way that the show started — with Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actress was Ellen’s first guest back in 2003, and she’ll be her final interviewee as well.

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to the show; in fact, this won’t be the first time she has appeared during the farewell season . Aniston originally returned to help kick off the final stretch of episodes, much to the delight of the host. Over the course of 19 seasons, Aniston has been featured on over 20 episodes, so it will be a fitting — and likely tearful — end to the talk show’s reign.