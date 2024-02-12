Elmo Had Another Viral Moment During The Super Bowl, And I'm Cracking Up At Mark Hamill And Other Fan Responses
Who was Elmo rooting for?
For being a preschool-age Muppet, Elmo has proven himself to be pretty good at social media, and any time the Sesame Street fan favorite renders his opinion or reaches out to his 585,000-plus social media followers, the little guy does have a tendency to go viral. Well, he was at it again on Super Bowl Sunday, announcing which team he was rooting for to take home the Lombardi Trophy, and things got pretty wild. Heck, even Mark Hamill got in on the fun with a great response.
It looks like Elmo might have learned his lesson after another recent viral tweet — when he innocently asked how everyone was doing and got some really, really honest answers — because when the little red monster weighed in on Super Bowl LVIII’s contest between the Chiefs and the 49ers, he stopped short of taking sides. Check out what Elmo had to say:
When both teams are red, it's hard for Elmo to pick which team to root for. Elmo will cheer for both! ❤️February 11, 2024
Choosing your rooting interests based on team colors is a perfectly valid way to go about things, especially, you know, if you’re 3 years old, and OF COURSE Elmo would be interested in teams that wear his favorite color. With both Kansas City and San Francisco sporting red, however, the Muppet had a choice to make … or did he? Elmo decided to just cheer for both, and Star Wars icon and longtime Muppet fan Mark Hamill responded with some support for the furry little guy, writing:
More Sesame Street is always the right answer!
In the end, hundreds of people looked away from Super Bowl LVIII’s funniest commercials long enough to comment on Elmo’s decision to just cheer for everyone. Not surprisingly, plenty of partygoers agreed with his choice not to take sides. Some of the reactions included:
- Hear that Ryan Reynolds? Elmo’s cheering for Deadpool! – tprstly
- The most Elmo thing to say. – dingotactical
- Elmo may not be the most informed sports analyst, but he's definitely the most endearing. – Bendollz_ben
- Elmo is just here to make sure everyone has fun and shows mutual respect. A true American hero. – GrantSmithEllis
- I cheer for you Elmo – steinekin
- Just root for Usher Elmo ! – Chunkychofox
I think that last comment hit the nail on the head, because Usher’s halftime show left its mark with songs that may have been a little too risque for a preschooler to sing along to, but I can still picture Elmo busting out the dance moves for “Turn Down for What.”
Many people theorized that Elmo was secretly cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, since the Muppet seemingly revealed himself to be a Swiftie when he dropped a couple of Taylor Swift’s song titles into a compliment of the Eras Tour star’s furry red coat that she wore to one of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games this season. One fan wrote on X (Twitter):
Others tried to sway the Muppet by referencing Elmo’s beef with Rocco, the pet rock of his BFF Zoe, writing:
- Elmo, the Chiefs support Rocko. I think you know who to root for. – relzdrago
- What if rocko was rooting for a particular team?? – tniop234
And this:
But we all know who the real winner is pic.twitter.com/Nj107SsahGFebruary 12, 2024
Shots fired! Elmo didn’t clarify if he stayed up late enough to watch the Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime, but I guess if you’re rooting for both teams, you can sleep easily either way. If you want to see what the little guy has going on over on Sesame Street, episodes are available to stream with a Max subscription.
