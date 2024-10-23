I Just Binged All Of Elsbeth, And There Is One Guest Star They Need To Figure Out How To Bring Back

If I’m being honest, while I have a list of dream guest stars for Elsbeth , I’d love to see many of the actors who appeared in Season 1 return too. However, when I think about who I really, really, really want back after binge-watching all of Season 1 in preparation for Season 2’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , there’s one name that sits at the top of my list: Jane Krakowski.

In Episode 2 of Elsbeth’s first season, the 30 Rock actress appeared as real estate agent Joann Lenox. She ended up being quite greedy and evil, however, she also was incredibly charming (obviously, because she was played by Krakowski). So, I’d love to see her back because I simply adored her performance. However, (and this is important) her role also opens a door for more unique murders and fun characters. Therefore, I need the team at this CBS hit to figure out how to bring the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star back ASAP!

I Loved Seeing Jane Krakowski's Dramatic (But Still Fun) Side

In the episode “A Classic New York Character,” an infamous co-op board president Gloria Blecher (Linda Lavin) got killed by Joann. She loosened the bolts on Gloria’s balcony and sent her falling to her demise. It was a totally unique case, and as the episode unfolded, Carrie Preston’s titular character developed a relationship with Lenox as she tried to both figure out who killed Gloria and buy her own apartment.

Across the episode, we got to see the actress show off her dramatic chops as a frustrated realtor. Plus, it was fun to see her play the straight man to Preston’s Elsbeth. It’s a different role from what we know the Schmigadoon! actress for, and I’d love to see her tap into that energy again.

Since we know Jane Krakowski as a comedic actress, it was fun to see a different side of her in Elsbeth, and she brought a lot of depth to this part. Along with it, she also got a few jokes in, making for a well-balanced and fun character who is worthy of a reprise.

Think About All The Shenanigans That Could Ensue If Jane Krakowski's Real Estate Agent Returned

While my reasoning for Krakowski coming back has a lot to do with her skills as an actress, it also has to do with the character she played. Joann Lenox was a high-profile real estate agent who is very connected.

So, maybe she could get out of prison somehow and wind up representing a new building where a murder happened. I imagine that if she gets out, it’d be hard to get her old clients back since she’s a convicted murderer, so it feels natural that she’d end up with some precarious new clientele.

I love the idea of an Only Murders in the Building type mystery where most (if not all) of the suspects are the characters who live in a building. Plus, it naturally opens a door for lots and lots of other guest stars (and maybe even some of the 30 Rock cast? I'm just throwing that idea out there...).

Plus, I’d love to see Elsbeth and Kaya solving a whodunnit like that again. The title character was so new when Joann was on the scene, so it'd be interesting to see the two interact again now that the lawyer turned unofficial detective is a permanent part of the NYPD.

Overall, I really want Krakowski and other Season 1 guest stars back on Elsbeth, because their stories were so compelling and the characters were played so well. However, it’s also exciting to think about what’s to come as the show continues to air every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

For example, while Nathan Lane didn’t play his Good Wife character in Season 2 of Elsbeth, his turn as the suspected killer and opera lover Phillip Cross was immaculate. Plus, we now know that Carrie Preston’s husband Michael Emerson will appear in the new season too. So, the guest stars for this sophomore run are stacking up to be just as good as their first set.