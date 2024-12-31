Elsbeth Set Michael Emerson Up As A Big Bad, But I Want More Teddy Now That Carrie Preston Can Speak Freely About Him
No more need for Carrie Preston to keep Elsbeth's son a secret!
Elsbeth ended the first half of Season 2 in the 2024 TV schedule with a cliffhanger courtesy of Michael Emerson's Judge Crawford unsealing court documents from Elsbeth's Chicago days that could make the new year very difficult for Carrie Preston's character. He's been set up as the Season 2 big bad, and it remains to be seen if Wagner will be enough support for Elsbeth in the rest of the season. To quote Preston, the judge is "almost untouchable" to anybody trying to take him down.
With Emerson coming to the show as Preston's real-life husband, anticipation was high for his arrival, but I find myself thinking back to what the leading lady and newcomer Ben Levi Ross said to CinemaBlend about Elsbeth and Teddy that makes me want her son back ASAP in the 2025 TV schedule.
How Season 2 Set Up Teddy For More In 2025
Starting from the beginning of his arc, Teddy's initial role in Season 2 seemed to be just to cheer Elsbeth up when she was about as gloomy as she'd ever been on the show, and CBS' hit drama successfully kept Ben Levi Ross' arrival secret before the big reveal in the Christmas episode. In the subsequent episode (available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), it became clear that Teddy could bypass some of his mom's usual attempts to dodge questions about her decision to leave Chicago.
When she broke down in tears over dinner and confessed that she wanted him to love New York so that he'd visit more from Washington, D.C., Teddy told her:
Elsbeth immediately tried to change the subject by asking if he'd tried the halal cart, and she did succeed in taking him on a lovely tangent in which he revealed that he's in a relationship with a man named Roy as her Teddy Fact of the day. That fact didn't extend as far as telling his mom what Roy's t-shirt size is, and he got back on subject:
Elsbeth did concede that there are "some things going on" in her life, but she insisted that all she ever needs is to see him. That was the end of the most in-depth conversation that she has really had about her past between The Good Fight and how Elsbeth picked up. Unlike Laurie Metcalf after her excellent guest-starring turn, though, all signs point toward Ben Levi Ross dropping by again as Teddy, so I'm hopeful that we'll see more of that dynamic with Elsbeth.
And I'm definitely thinking back to what Carrie Preston said about her on-screen son once Ben Levi Ross debuted and she didn't have to keep mum about the Teddy secret anymore!
What The Stars Said About Elsbeth And Teddy
I was fortunate enough to speak with Carrie Preston after Ben Levi Ross' arrival as Elsbeth's son was no longer a spoiler she had to hide. When asked about having to keep the secret for as long as she did and finally moving past it, the leading lady shared:
How is any Elsbeth fan supposed to not want Teddy back ASAP after how Carrie Preston's praised Ben Levi Ross and opened up about exploring her character's maternal side?! I already was crossing my fingers that we'd see them interacting again sooner rather than later; I might have to start crossing a few more digits now.
I also spoke with Ross about keeping his casting a secret and his "worst nightmare" for playing Teddy, and I wanted his take on the dinner scene between his character and his mom: is Teddy's role essential to Season 2 as somebody who can ask the questions Elsbeth has been dodging? The actor replied:
Even as somebody who adores Elsbeth's relationship with Kaya as one of my favorite friendships on TV, it was great to see somebody else having access to her vulnerabilities... and also elements of her past that she's successfully hidden from everybody else in NYC. Ross went on:
Fortunately, Elsbeth still has plenty of episodes left to go in Season 2, so CBS can continue unraveling this story once the drama returns from its winter hiatus. Judge Crawford just may be Elsbeth's most pressing problem, depending on the fallout of his move at the end of the fall finale. (And the showrunner cleared the air about any similarities to Law & Order: SVU in that episode.)
Tune in to CBS on Thursday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Season 2, following Kathy Bates' Matlock as usual. If you want to revisit earlier episodes of the season – and I highly recommend both featuring Elsbeth and Teddy's dynamic – you can do so via Paramount+.
