ER And Criminal Minds Actress Mary Mara Is Dead At 61 After Drowning

Mary Mara made a name for herself in television with roles on some of network television's longest-running iconic series, including a memorable run on medical drama ER. Sadly, the 61-year-old actress and New York native has died due to an apparent drowning in New York state.

According to the New York State Police, troopers responded to a call in Cape Vincent (located in Jefferson County, NY) for a possible drowning, along with first responders. They discovered Mary Mara, who was already deceased. The call came in at 8:10 a.m. on June 26.

Although the investigation is ongoing into what happened, findings so far indicate that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River. An autopsy has not yet been performed, but there were reportedly no signs of foul play. News of Mara's death was confirmed by authorities on June 27. According to a family spokesperson (via Deadline), the actress was staying with her sister, Martha Mara, in her summer home property along the St. Lawrence River.

