Erika Jayne Gets Good News In Fraud Case Amidst Alleged Conflicts With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast

For over a year, Erika Jayne has been entangled in legal issues connected to her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. Accusations surfaced that he had embezzled millions of dollars intended for his law firm clients, resulting in fraud lawsuits and a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Prosecutors were also coming after Erika Jayne, who they claim knowingly benefited from the schemes in upwards of $25 million. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently got some good news on that front, but reports still abound of alleged conflict with her co-stars.

Despite the ups and downs in the various lawsuits, Erika Jayne has consistently maintained that she knew nothing about her ex’s supposed crimes. (Tom Girardi has since been diagnosed with dementia and lives in a care facility.) Yet both fans and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast didn't let up in 2021 on questioning Jayne’s potential complicity. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, though, it was seemingly all for naught because she was dismissed from the ongoing fraud and embezzlement lawsuit pertaining to airplane crash victims. In other words, there seemingly wasn't enough evidence to pursue her as a defendant in any wrongdoing.

However, Ronald Richards, the former special counsel for the trustee in the bankruptcy case, has suggested on Twitter that the star's legal woes are far from over. He included a list of still pending cases and investigations against the RHBH alum, with the next issue coming to Arizona District Court in April. He also had revealed in a statement to Us Weekly a few days ago that there was a “clear money trail” involving a pair of earrings that Bravo alum was reportedly refusing to hand over for estate funds in the bankruptcy case.

Amidst the ongoing developments in the fraud case, things have supposedly not been going well for the reality TV star with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. Page Six reported recently that an “explosive” argument took place between her, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, resulting in an unfollowing spree on social media.

Apparently, on the cast’s Aspen trip for Season 12, a local to the area was present when they were filming at a coffee shop and overheard the fight in question. Per their Twitter, the women allegedly brought up Erika Jayne’s extensive drinking of late and also supposedly insinuated that she should return the pair of earrings that are a point of contention in the bankruptcy case. The Queens of Bravo Twitter account posted apparent evidence of the group in the aftermath of the situation, as can be seen here:

CORRECTION: Per my source: “Erika Diana & Dorit after an intense talk while shopping. They don’t want to see the others and Erika has zero interest in any of them. They are still very much here” #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/O9Uy83Lt4iJanuary 30, 2022 See more

Erika Jayne might be feeling vindicated right now amongst her cast with the recent dismissal news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah has been looking for a similar result in her efforts to have her own fraud case dismissed, but she hasn't yet been successful in doing so. However, Shah has been seen likewise fighting with her castmates left and right, too, in their currently airing second season.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely in the midst of filming right now – and Dorit Kemsley has said that her October home invasion gets discussed in-depth. We'll just have to wait and see, though, if Erika Jayne continues her streak of being as candid as she can about her ex and the legal situation when the show returns to our screens.