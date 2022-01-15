Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Explains How Her Home Invasion Will Be Addressed In Season 12

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the previous season wrapped up in November. Erika Jayne held her co-stars’ commentary about her legal woes up to the coals at the reunion, which viewers likewise did to Jayne. More insight into that precarious circumstance is expected to come out in the next iteration but, even so, it has been somewhat eclipsed by castmate Dorit Kemsley’s scary home invasion. Kemsley is now explaining how the incident will be handled in the upcoming episodes

As we all now know, mere hours after a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion aired, Dorit Kemsley was at home with her kids when several men broke into her home. They reportedly stole several expensive items that night, including jewelry and handbags. When asked if Bravo indeed had her filming Season 12 not long after the home invasion, Kemsley told Access Hollywood:

We had just started filming when it happened, and because of the outcome and my kids not knowing what had happened, it was very important for me that normal life resumed. It was also important that, you know, the robbers, they can take all the material things but you don't want to feel like they take your livelihood. So I went straight into filming.

It’s commendable that shefelt empowered to move on in the face of such hardship. Previously, the RHOBH star had shared that her children were (thankfully) asleep during the home invasion but that she had to literally beg for her life in the moment. As for how much of it she delves into further on the show, Kemsley said:

I showed it all, what I was going through. [The show's crew] were there for the entire process. I was very open and very honest. I've done therapy and I've done what I need to do to kind of progress, and you'll see all that in the new season.

A few online spectators have suggested that Dorit Kemsley was perhaps faking her home invasion that was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department on October 27 -- as an effort to have a different storyline on the show. For what it's worth, though, Kemsley's co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, went to bat for her and called the rumors “conspiracy theories” that she didn't feel were true. In an update on how she's holding up, Kemsley told the outlet:

I'm doing okay. One foot in front of the other. I'm looking for joy, mostly within the family. I'm doing what I need to do to just heal and come out the other side.

The twelfth season of Beverly Hills will have the same cast from last year: Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garceau Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke. But reportedly, they will also be joined by newcomers in Diana Jenkins, a music label CEO, and Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife. Additionally, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not Kathy Hilton will upgrade her status with her own return, but she's supposedly coming back only as a “friend of the show” again. (Bravo might need to downscale if it wants Carmen Electra to join as well.)

Clearly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to be a doozy in the future, but it will be sometime before the footage currently being captured premieres on Bravo. However, in the interim, fans can catch up on what the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast have been up to when their own Season 12 premieres on February 1 on Bravo.