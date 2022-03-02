Euphoria's Javon Walton Is Heading To The Umbrella Academy Season 3, And Their Playful Twitter Reactions Already Have Me Pumped

Some spoilers below for Euphoria's Season 2 finale, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!

The super-powered and sci-fi alt-universe of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy just got a little bigger. After the critical and viewership successes earned by Season 2, the hit comic book adaptation has added a Euphoria star to the mix - and if their Twitter reactions are any indication, it’s going to be a rip-roaring good time.

Javon “Wanna” Walton is making the jump from the glitter-fueled world of Euphoria — which also had a huge second season — to a decidedly more fantastical setting. After starring on Zendaya’s Emmy-winning HBO series as the fan-favorite Ashtray, the fifteen-year-old actor has officially joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy for its impending third season on Netflix. And he sounds ready enough, though more exclamation points couldn't have hurt. Check out his reaction below:

Let’s goMarch 1, 2022 See more

Let’s go, indeed! Javon Walton provided a healthy dose of comic relief to the melodrama of Euphoria, at least for a while, and it will be fun to see how the actor's sense of comedic timing translates to the wacky world of The Umbrella Academy. The show shared a sweet message on Twitter to congratulate him:

welcome to the brellyverse @onwardwanna 🖤

The last few years have been a little rough, to say the least, both in the real world and in the timeline-twisted world of the Hargreeves family, and it seems like Javon Walton’s casting is providing a much-needed light in the dark. Fans had no trouble getting on board, but the Umbrella Academy Twitter account really went above and beyond, definitely putting forth some Sparrow Academy vibes in saying:

finally something to look forward to

They were so excited, they appeared to have completely revamped their online presence. The Umbrella Academy Twitter? I don’t know her. This is now a space for Javon Walton stans only:

this is now an @onwardwanna fan account

The Umbrella Academy Twitter account’s subdued-on-brand reaction is far from unwarranted. Javon Walton’s Ashtray was huge with viewers on Euphoria, and fans were devastated when the Season 2 finale found him staring down the wrong end of a sniper rifle. News of his character’s death quickly made the rounds on social media, with #RIPAshtray trending for a full day after the episode aired.

While there’s no word on whether or not Javon Walton will return for Season 3 of Euphoria in any way, his stint on The Umbrella Academy is sure to please. The season 2 finale found the Hargreeves siblings face-to-face with the Sparrow Academy, a skewed version of the Umbrella Academy that was inadvertently spawned when our heroes created an alternate timeline. The Umbrella Academy vet Justin H. Min will play a new and more antagonistic version of his character Ben, while other new cast members will portray the new ‘students.’ Javon Walton’s role is being kept under wraps, so we’ll just have to wait for Season 3 to find out whether or not Ashtray’s face tattoos will live on.