The Euphoria Season 2 Finale Just Aired And Fans Are VERY Upset About That Shocking Death

Warning: Major, MAJOR spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Euphoria.

Some things end with a whimper, but the Season 2 finale of Euphoria ended with a certifiable bang. In a show that breaks the Internet with stunning regularity over prosthetic penis-enhanced monologues and graphic locker-room nudity , Euphoria managed to outdo itself with a shocking character death that had fans swearing to enact vengeance on creator Sam Levinson.

So who’s not gonna make it to Season 3 of Euphoria? If last night’s finale was any indication, it’s Ashtray. The fan-favorite character played by Javon Walton appears to have tragically died after an intense police shoot-out at Fez’s house, and the Twittersphere was NOT happy. Cue the waterworks:

Damn ash. #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/sfnBaPHC9SFebruary 28, 2022 See more

The characters in Euphoria go through it on a regular basis, but this latest development had even the viewers feeling some type of somber way - especially when Fez (Angus Cloud) kept reminding everyone of Ashtray’s age. (12! He’s 12! A literal baby!)

when fez kept on saying “he’s just a kid” i was done #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/XhQapNgSyRFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Just how upsetting was Ashtray’s untimely demise? The Emmy-winning series has already been renewed for a third season, so we know this won't be how the story ends, but some fans might not be around for the series’ triumphant return. Quite a few claimed to be so distraught by Ashtray’s death that they threatened to cancel their HBO Max subscriptions. At least one appears to have done so:

ight, canceled my HBO subscription, and i’m finna cut my braids off from the roots, cus ain no way they just killed ma baby ash like that ☹️ #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/El0KRLwyVbFebruary 28, 2022 See more

If the audience’s reactions were extreme, one can only imagine how the crew must have felt. Even if it’s not real, it can’t be easy to watch a beloved (and young!) character and co-star stare down a sniper rifle. According to this fan, tears were almost certainly shed by actors and camera crew alike:

the scene the cameraman RIP ashtray 😭 #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/QTEnHmE2aWFebruary 28, 2022 See more

And if you think you were shocked by the finale, imagine being on the actual show and not being in the loop. Katherine Narducci, who played Fez’s badass grandmother, revealed on Twitter that even she didn’t know what would happen to Ashtray:

Just as shocked as anyone else . Rip Ashtray.😞 i had zero clue !February 28, 2022 See more

The communal tear-shedding sessions are a testament to the dedication of the team behind Euphoria. After all, no television death would be quite as effective without committed performances from the actors. Ashtray’s shoot-out was completely devastating, but it was the work of Javon Walton and Angus Cloud that made the scene hit particularly hard. The fans agreed:

appreciation post for Angus and Javon, they really did nailed this episode👏👏👏#Euphoria rip ashtray pic.twitter.com/8iIRABv7ozFebruary 28, 2022 See more

We can always hold out hope that Ashtray somehow survived. After all, we never see his death on-screen - just a poignant shot of a terrified kid with a red dot on his forehead. But only Season 3 can absolve Sam Levinson of his Ashtray-related crimes, and it (sadly) doesn’t have a release date yet.