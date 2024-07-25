I’m So Relieved, As Euphoria Season 3 Finally Sounds Like It's Getting Off The Ground

It’s been over two years since fans have gotten a season of Euphoria. The Sam Levinson-created series finished airing its second season in 2022, and after that, the future of the series quickly became uncertain. Despite Euphoria being one of the most popular shows on HBO, production on Season 3 seemed to struggle to move forward. Start dates continued to be pushed back, especially as the cast took up new projects, and the Euphoria cast faced an unforeseen tragedy. Now, things finally seem to be moving forward and the show is getting off the ground.

Colman Domingo, who plays a mentor to Zendaya’s Rue throughout her drug recovery, was recently interviewed by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens, Live! The actor revealed that he will be returning for the upcoming third season of Euphoria , and he is set to start filming early next year. He told the talk show host:

I will be returning to Season 3 of Euphoria. We'll get that started early next year. I love working with Zendaya.

This statement seemed to support a previous Deadline report that alleged production was having the cast carve out January 2025 as a start date. Much of the cast is expected to return, including Domingo, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. However, Barbie Ferreira has stated that she will not be coming back to the HBO show.

There are several reasons carving out a start date has been difficult. Due to the popularity of the series, members of the cast have become highly sought-after actors, with several other projects on the horizon. Levinson previously delayed production on Euphoria Season 3, and the statement from HBO noted that the cast was allowed to seek out other opportunities.

In addition, the passing of Angus Cloud , who played Fez, impacted not just the cast on a personal level, but also future storylines featuring the character. Also, the actors and writers strikes in 2023 prevented creative progress from continuing on the series for a chunk of last year.

Still, recent news offers hope for Euphoria fans. It seems like the cast has a solid return timeline, and the scripts are there. We don’t know much about Season 3, however, allegedly it will feature a time jump to account for the show’s aging cast. It’s been five years since the start of Euphoria, and the main cast can’t all realistically pass as high school students anymore.

Colman Domingo’s confirmed return is promising, as the fan-favorite character was a grounding presence in the first two seasons of the teen-centered series.

Even if the show is seemingly underway, and Season 3 will most likely be in progress, we still don’t actually have a date for when Euphoria will head to the small screen. Also, some of the issues that have plagued its junior season still remain a problem. The cast is only getting older and more famous, so Euphoria’s future past this season remains in flux. I personally remain cautiously optimistic about the continuation of the scandalous high school drama, and am choosing to rest easy knowing that as of now, Season 3 is a go.