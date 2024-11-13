Zendaya Provides An Update On Euphoria Season 3 And Discusses Her Main Goal For It: ‘I Think That’s My Number One Duty'

The wait for Euphoria Season 3 continues, and even though the show won’t be airing on the 2024 TV schedule, there is still something to get excited about. After many delays, the cast taking on other roles and the dual Hollywood strikes last year, the HBO hit is finally going to get back into production at the start of 2025, and Zendaya is providing an update.

For a while, it seemed like Euphoria might not return to the list of upcoming A24 shows again since production kept getting pushed back. However, news came over the summer that January 2025 is the start date for Season 3. Not too many details have been revealed about the highly-anticipated season other than the fact that it will have some sort of a time jump. However, Zendaya told Vanity Fair how excited she is and what her main goal is with the new episodes:

[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria. I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January. My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.

Considering the Emmy winner has been working almost non-stop during the hiatus, it’s nice to know that she is still looking forward to Euphoria and passionate about her portrayal of Rue. The character has been through the wringer and with the series jumping ahead who knows how far, there’s no telling where she will be when Season 3 eventually premieres. Regardless, though, it sounds like Zendaya is ready to return to Euphoria, and she is making sure that Rue is being taken care of.

Euphoria Season 2 ended in 2022 on a bloody cliffhanger, and fans were clamoring for more following the ambush and shootout that left Ashtray dead and Fezco bleeding out. I'm guessing the series will immediately have a time jump at the beginning of Season 3. However, where the characters will be exactly when the season kicks off is hard to tell, but it sounds like Zendaya is excited to find out where things go just like we are.

Meanwhile, just because the lead actress and likely the rest of the cast are excited to return to production, that doesn’t mean filming will be easy. By the time they start shooting, Euphoria Season 2 will have aired three years ago. That’s a long time for a hiatus, especially when most of the cast were taking other high-profile roles in between. Returning to the series after a long time and jumping back in like no time has passed might be hard. However, this cast is incredibly talented, so I have no doubt they'll be able to do it.

Overall, I'm excited that Euphoria is finally in the works, and Zendaya's comments make me feel even better about what's to come. However, we still have quite the wait ahead of us, so, for now, fans can go back and stream the first two seasons with a Max subscription.