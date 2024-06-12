Every Crew On America's Best Dance Crew, Ranked

There have been a great many dance shows over the years, like Dancing With the Stars, or So You Think You Can Dance (which saw a familiar face return for its arrival on the 2024 TV schedule), and Dance Moms, where we’ve even ranked the best group dances .

That said, for my money, the greatest dance show to ever grace our TV screens was MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, which ran from 2008 to 2015. For one thing, it was primarily hip-hop focused, so there was no ballroom dancing, no tap, and definitely no rolling around on the floor and reaching out longingly for their partner (I’m sorry. I just really hate contemporary dance. It all looks the same to me).

Instead, it was more focused on group dynamics. The judges were also a stand-out, as *NSYNC member JC Chasez and rapper Lil Mama were series staples, whereas the third judge always fluctuated. Not only that, but the show also had probably the best host in Blank Slate’s Mario Lopez . But, with eight seasons, who were the best actual dance crews on the show? Well, that’s what we're here to find out.

(Image credit: MTV)

7. Super CR3W (Season 2 Winners)

I know I recently lauded ABDC for being primarily hip-hop focused, but if I’m being completely honest, arguably the most hip-hop focused group in the entire series, Super CR3W, are probably my least favorite.

The Las Vegas collective consisted of breakdancers, and while later groups, like Quest Crew, were also primarily breakers, I feel like Super CR3W were the most limited in their repertoire.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Any crew that dresses up as ninjas and starts boogying down will always have a soft spot in my heart. I also think it was really cool how they leaned into the high-flying aspects of their namesake.

They were certainly unique. That said, Season 2 was a really strong year, and I personally would have given the title to SoReal Cru, or Fanny Pak (who actually returned in Season 7…but still didn’t win).

But, oh, well. Even the last place crew on this list is still leaps and bounds better than a vast majority of the other crews out there.

(Image credit: MTV)

6. Elektrolytes (Season 7 Winners)

If I had any one word to describe Elektrolytes, I’d call them “clean.” Like, even though there was always a lot of energy and excitement to their performances, I’d still say that their most distinguishable trait was their ability to be miraculously in step.

Now, that may seem like a necessity, given that this is a dance crew, but Elektrolytes always made efficiency seem so easy. However, that’s kind of all the crew really had going for them. On more than one occasion, they struggled against other groups like Mos Wanted Crew.

Even so, I don’t want to take anything away from them. I really loved their old man performance with the walkers in Season 8 . They were always a fun crew, if not necessarily a super impressive one.

(Image credit: MTV)

5. I.aM.mE (Season 6 Winners)

I.aM.mE, which stands for Inspire, Motivate, and Energize, certainly did all three when they burst (and slid) across the scene in Season 6. This mix-gender team was always explosive in every performance, and were especially unique for their tutting technique.

Another really cool thing about the group is how they would organize space, as they would often find themselves in the center of the stage and making all kinds of crazy designs with their arms and legs. My personal favorite performance of theirs was when they danced to Rihanna in cool spider get-ups , and were sliding across the floor on their stomachs.

Honestly, if any crew formed the most like Voltron, it was definitely I.aM.mE. So my main complaint with the group isn’t the fact that they didn’t work well as a complete unit. It was more that none of them really individually stood out.

Now, this may not seem like a problem, and it really isn’t. This is more of a personal issue, as I like when every member stands out rather than the group itself being one big mishmash. I know, that may seem like a silly reason to place I.aM.mE at number 5, but that’s just how I feel.

(Image credit: MTV)

4. We Are Heroes (Season 4 Winners)

The only all-female group to win ABDC, We Are Heroes’ “glam style” really made every episode feel like an event. Every member of the crew stood out, but Nichelle and Ali did, especially, because they were the ones doing flips while the others did their tutting on the stage.

They were also a group that really knew how to use their gimmicks, and as somebody who loves professional wrestling, I’m a person who loves a good gimmick.

One of their greatest ones was when they were swinging around fire, and were then literally dancing inside a ring of fire . But, one of their greatest strengths might be my only weakness for the group, since they tended to rely a bit too much on gimmicks at times, which is fine, don’t get me wrong. We Are Heroes were always entertaining.

However, being such talented dancers, some of the theatrics didn’t seem to be entirely necessary. Either way, though, We Are Heroes were one of the greatest crews to ever grace ABDC, and for that, we should all be thankful.

(Image credit: MTV)

3. JabbaWockeez (Season 1 Winners)

Honestly, would ABDC have ever taken off if JabbaWockeez didn’t blow us all away back in Season 1? I obviously can’t answer that question, but with their trademark masks and b-boyisms, they definitely made a splash when they first showed up on the scene.

Quite recently, I wrote about the best rap movies from various decades , and the one thing that is extremely notable about JabbaWockeez is just how retro (how ‘80s) they felt, and yet, also how futuristic. Similar to Super CR3W, they were a breakdancing collective through-and-through, but they also felt a whole lot more dynamic, and sometimes deceptively so, like in their Michael Jackson dance routine .

In fact, in a lot of ways, their style really felt kind of slow-paced, which seems like an insult, but it really isn’t. They could move, man, and they didn’t always have to do their routines quickly to wow you. They could just do, like a top rock in sync, and it would be the sickest move in the world.

In fact, whenever they’d slow it down, they’d be all the more impressive. My only knock against them is their gimmick itself. Kind of like when Kiss took off their make-up , JabbaWockeez would probably fall even lower on this list without their mask get-up.

(Image credit: MTV)

2. Poreotics (Season 5 Winners)

Fun. That’s the best word I can use to describe Season 5's winners, Poreotics. Just sheer, nonstop fun. The winners of ABDC, as well as competitors on the Jennifer Lopez competition show , World of Dance, made every single performance better than the last.

This was a group that was not afraid to poke fun at themselves, and had probably my all-time favorite segment when they did their floating cube magic routine . Honestly, I don’t have a single negative thing to say about Poreotics, and I would put them at the very top of the list if not for one other dance crew.

(Image credit: MTV)

1. Quest Crew (Season 3 And Season 8 Winners)

There is no other crew that could possibly take this spot. I mean, Quest Crew is the only group to win TWO seasons on the show. And, they pretty much check off every box that makes a perfect crew for me. Does each individual member shine? Yes. Hell, D-Trix actually became a judge for two seasons. Were they amazing as a whole? Yes. The most amazing .

Here’s the best thing, though. They really didn’t have any gimmicks. It was all just smooth, yet hard, dancing, and the fact that they could beat not only their competition in Season 3, but also all of the other teams that won in the past seven seasons (Season 8 brought all previous victors back), just goes to show that Quest Crew will always be (wait for it) America’s Best Dance Crew!

But, what was your favorite crew? For more news on other dance-adjacent entertainment, be sure to boogie down here often.