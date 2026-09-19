I'm Excited For 99 To Beat Season 2, But There's One Change I'd Like To See

Season 2 of 99 To Beat is coming to the 2026 TV schedule, and after watching all of Season 1 with my Hulu subscription, I'm ready to see a new set of hopefuls battle it out for $1 million. The Fox series is a blast to watch, though, as someone who watches a lot of reality competition shows, I did miss the drama.

Don't get me wrong, I totally understand that the vibe of the competition is ridiculous. That said, there is real tension to be made from watching people try to put on a frozen pair of pants, and I think the show should embrace the real tension that builds between competitors as the competition unfolds.

(Image credit: Justin Lynch/FOX)

Everyone In 99 To Beat Season 1 Was Way Too Friendly And Supportive

CinemaBlend's Mack Rawden once suggested that 99 To Beat should use eliminated contestants in the crowd to help cheer on and support remaining competitors. Honestly, I walked away from watching Season 1 thinking it was a miracle there were no villains in the season, and wishing there was a little more controversy between competitors.

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I'm not saying I want to see contestants physically fighting or anything like that, but at some point we should be seeing more sore losers and some people who are grateful they got other big competitors out. I feel like the entirety of Season 1 was draped in contestants feeling sad for everyone who lost, rather than being excited that they're a step closer to winning that prize money.

(Image credit: Justin Lynch/FOX)

I Want 99 To Beat To Have Rivalries And Drama

99 To Beat did have drama, but it was the kind of drama that came from medical disqualification and suspicions from viewers that other competitors were cheating. It was strange to me that we didn't see a lot of competitors getting in each other's faces or getting agitated with each other.

I want a little fire in Season 2, and I want 99 To Beat competitors who are ready to play mind games and manipulate fellow competitors. The best reality shows on television don't only have people to root for; they also have people to root against.

Fortunately, EW reported that Season 2 will feature former players from Survivor, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Love Is Blind competing. These are the types of shows in which we see loads of drama, and maybe even some deceitful tactics from players who want to take advantage of others' kindness to advance their own games.

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All that being said, I'm sure that 99 To Beat wants to prioritize positive vibes. I don't think you'd sign Ken Jeong as a host if you're looking for a show rife with sadness, tense moments, and anger. I guess we'll just have to watch the Season 2 premiere on September 23rd to see if the tone changes at all.