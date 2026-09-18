The Traitors' New Celebrity Cast Has Been Revealed, And Its Like I Dreamed Up This Group
I feel like I could lift a car.
In just a few years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on the air. The US version (which airs with a Peacock subscription) has become an Emmy-winning sensation, and is basically like The Avengers for fans of reality TV. The next celebrity season's cast was just announced, and I feel like I dreamed this up.
We're getting two season of Traitors every year, with the first season of New Blood recently having its two-episode premiere on NBC. But the main event is the one filled with celebs, and I can't believe how many of my favorite people have been brought together for the next season. You can see the official cast below:
- Bronwyn Newport, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- Bianca Del Rio, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Boman Martinez-Reid, Tik Tok Star
- Casey Rose Wilson, Happy Endings, SNL
- Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Craig Conover, Southern Charm
- Chloe Kim, Olympic Snowboarder
- Cody Simpson, Actor, Singer, Australian Swimmer
- Dominic Monaghan, The Lord of The Rings, Lost
- Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Emira D'Spain, Next Gen NYC
- Ian Sirling, Comedian
- Jag Bains (Big Brother / Amazing Race)
- JaNa Craig, Love Island USA
- Joey Graziadei The Bachelor
- Johnny Sibilly, Hacks
- Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked
- Michele Fitzgerald Survivor / The Challenge
- Q Burdette, Survivor
- Rachel Robinson, The Challenge
- Rashad Jennings, NFL Star
- Taylor Hale, Big Brother / Amazing Race
- Whitney Leavitt,The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
I am absolutely shook by the group host Alan Cumming has assembled, and there are so many people I'm going to be rooting for when The Traitors' celebrity version premieres this February. Once again, the show has included some iconic Real Housewives, namely Salt Lake City's Bronwynn Newport, Potomac OG Gizelle Bryant, and the truly iconic Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta. All three of these women are beloved in their own way, and will no doubt be formidable at the Round Table. We'll just have to wait and see if any of them end up chosen as Traitors.
The fact that Casey Wilson is going to be on the cast with the above trio is blowing my mind. While she's an actress known for her work on Happy Endings and SNL, she also hosts an wildly popular Real Housewives podcast called Bitch Sesh. She's even started her own podcast network called Casey and Danielle's Garbage World, and her takes on the Housewives are always hilarious. While she previously tried not to "fly too close to the sun" and engage directly with the women, she'll have to do just that on The Traitors.
As a reality TV addict, I love how The Traitors pairs Real Housewives with legends from my other favorite shows like Survivor and RuPaul's Drag Race. This new cast is delivering both in a major way. From the latter we're getting Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio, who is an insult comic that's sure to make great TV. And from Survivor we're Michele Fitzgerald who won Koah Rong and was a finalist in Winners at War, and Q Burdette, a soundbite machine from Season 46 and the first boot from Survivor 50.
Then there's the fact that Tony and Emmy winning actress Kristin Chenoweth is also in this case. I never expected the Broadway legend to join a reality competition series, but that's exactly what we're getting. She seems like a real wild card, and she's also a fan of The Real Housewives. And I can't wait to see how she fares in the game of deception and treachery. Add in Johnny Sibilly from Hacks and Pose, and I don't know who to root for.
Typically, new season of the celebrity Traitors premiere in February, and indeed this group isn't expected to grace our screens until 2027. For now, new episodes of New Blood air Thursdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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