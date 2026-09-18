The Traitors' New Celebrity Cast Has Been Revealed, And Its Like I Dreamed Up This Group

In just a few years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on the air. The US version (which airs with a Peacock subscription) has become an Emmy-winning sensation, and is basically like The Avengers for fans of reality TV. The next celebrity season's cast was just announced, and I feel like I dreamed this up.

We're getting two season of Traitors every year, with the first season of New Blood recently having its two-episode premiere on NBC. But the main event is the one filled with celebs, and I can't believe how many of my favorite people have been brought together for the next season. You can see the official cast below:

Bronwyn Newport, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bianca Del Rio, RuPaul's Drag Race

Boman Martinez-Reid, Tik Tok Star

Casey Rose Wilson, Happy Endings, SNL

Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Craig Conover, Southern Charm

Chloe Kim, Olympic Snowboarder

Cody Simpson, Actor, Singer, Australian Swimmer

Dominic Monaghan, The Lord of The Rings, Lost

Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Emira D'Spain, Next Gen NYC

Ian Sirling, Comedian

Jag Bains (Big Brother / Amazing Race)

JaNa Craig, Love Island USA

Joey Graziadei The Bachelor

Johnny Sibilly, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked

Michele Fitzgerald Survivor / The Challenge

Q Burdette, Survivor

Rachel Robinson, The Challenge

Rashad Jennings, NFL Star

Taylor Hale, Big Brother / Amazing Race

Whitney Leavitt,The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

I am absolutely shook by the group host Alan Cumming has assembled, and there are so many people I'm going to be rooting for when The Traitors' celebrity version premieres this February. Once again, the show has included some iconic Real Housewives, namely Salt Lake City's Bronwynn Newport, Potomac OG Gizelle Bryant, and the truly iconic Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta. All three of these women are beloved in their own way, and will no doubt be formidable at the Round Table. We'll just have to wait and see if any of them end up chosen as Traitors.

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The fact that Casey Wilson is going to be on the cast with the above trio is blowing my mind. While she's an actress known for her work on Happy Endings and SNL, she also hosts an wildly popular Real Housewives podcast called Bitch Sesh. She's even started her own podcast network called Casey and Danielle's Garbage World, and her takes on the Housewives are always hilarious. While she previously tried not to "fly too close to the sun" and engage directly with the women, she'll have to do just that on The Traitors.

(Image credit: Diva Worldwide Entertainment)

As a reality TV addict, I love how The Traitors pairs Real Housewives with legends from my other favorite shows like Survivor and RuPaul's Drag Race. This new cast is delivering both in a major way. From the latter we're getting Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio, who is an insult comic that's sure to make great TV. And from Survivor we're Michele Fitzgerald who won Koah Rong and was a finalist in Winners at War, and Q Burdette, a soundbite machine from Season 46 and the first boot from Survivor 50.

Then there's the fact that Tony and Emmy winning actress Kristin Chenoweth is also in this case. I never expected the Broadway legend to join a reality competition series, but that's exactly what we're getting. She seems like a real wild card, and she's also a fan of The Real Housewives. And I can't wait to see how she fares in the game of deception and treachery. Add in Johnny Sibilly from Hacks and Pose, and I don't know who to root for.

Typically, new season of the celebrity Traitors premiere in February, and indeed this group isn't expected to grace our screens until 2027. For now, new episodes of New Blood air Thursdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.