We Know Jimmy Olsen Has A Thing About Feet. Is He Over It In His New DC Series?

Skyler Gisondo is having a moment, for sure. He co-starred as Jimmy Olsen in last year’s Superman, from director James Gunn, and he has an upcoming DC show based on the iconic character. He’s also starring in the upcoming A24 film Primetime, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule on September 25. Then, of course, he’ll be in the upcoming DC movie, Man of Tomorrow, which will hit the 2027 movie schedule next summer. Whew! He’s busy, but we had a chance to catch up with him to talk about all things Primetime and DC, including Jimmy’s aversion to weird feet. Here’s what he told us about that and the upcoming The People v. Gorilla Grodd.

James Gunn is working hard to make each DC film or TV show unique, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd is a perfect example of this. We don’t know a whole lot about the show yet, but we asked Gisondo about Jimmy’s anti-foot fetish, which was the reason he broke up with Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) in Superman, which Eve claimed was because she had “toes that look like someone spilled shrimp cocktail on them.” When we asked if Jimmy was over his problem, he told us:

I think he has. Yeah, I think he's gotten over it.

Which is good, because the new show sounds like it’s going to be very different from anything else in the DC: it’s a mockumentary. That tracks, as the showrunners are Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, who developed the true-crime mockumentary series American Vandal, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription. Like Vandal, Gorilla Grodd is also a true-crime parody, as Gisondo explained:

It's like this mockumentary, true-crime thing. So it feels very, like, a live moment-to-moment. And it's going great, man. I was such a huge fan of [American] Vandal and of Tony [Yacenda] and Dan [Perrault], and I knew about this project for years, and I was trying not to let myself get too excited because it was just kind of too much of a dream come true.

That plays perfectly into the vibe–or lack of common vibes–James Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing to the relaunched franchise. Every project, from Superman to Supergirl to the TV shows like Peacemaker and The People v. Gorilla Grodd, has been a very different kind of movie or show. Gisondo is excited about it, as he told us:

But it's going great. I think we're having a lot of fun. And, I hope, I hope people are into it. I think, you know, James [Gunn]—I've never seen anything like this in this (DC) world, you know? So hopefully we do an OK job.

I think I speak for many when I say I am very confident in the talent involved in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, which will be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription when it is released.