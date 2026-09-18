We Know Jimmy Olsen Has A Thing About Feet. Is He Over It In His New DC Series?
Eve had ugly feet, so is he over it?
Skyler Gisondo is having a moment, for sure. He co-starred as Jimmy Olsen in last year’s Superman, from director James Gunn, and he has an upcoming DC show based on the iconic character. He’s also starring in the upcoming A24 film Primetime, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule on September 25. Then, of course, he’ll be in the upcoming DC movie, Man of Tomorrow, which will hit the 2027 movie schedule next summer. Whew! He’s busy, but we had a chance to catch up with him to talk about all things Primetime and DC, including Jimmy’s aversion to weird feet. Here’s what he told us about that and the upcoming The People v. Gorilla Grodd.
James Gunn is working hard to make each DC film or TV show unique, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd is a perfect example of this. We don’t know a whole lot about the show yet, but we asked Gisondo about Jimmy’s anti-foot fetish, which was the reason he broke up with Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) in Superman, which Eve claimed was because she had “toes that look like someone spilled shrimp cocktail on them.” When we asked if Jimmy was over his problem, he told us:
Which is good, because the new show sounds like it’s going to be very different from anything else in the DC: it’s a mockumentary. That tracks, as the showrunners are Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, who developed the true-crime mockumentary series American Vandal, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription. Like Vandal, Gorilla Grodd is also a true-crime parody, as Gisondo explained:
That plays perfectly into the vibe–or lack of common vibes–James Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing to the relaunched franchise. Every project, from Superman to Supergirl to the TV shows like Peacemaker and The People v. Gorilla Grodd, has been a very different kind of movie or show. Gisondo is excited about it, as he told us:
I think I speak for many when I say I am very confident in the talent involved in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, which will be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription when it is released.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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