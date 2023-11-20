Kim Kardashian Was Pretty Good In American Horror Story, But Now It Looks Like She's Trying To Be A Full-On Movie Star

Kim Kardashian made her major acting debut back in September, when she joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate , co-starring as the cutthroat publicist Siobhan Corbyn opposite Emma Roberts. After many viewers were pleasantly surprised with Kardashian’s campy performance , it looks like the reality TV star is looking to add more acting roles to her resume. In fact, her newest project will take her from the small screen to the movies, as she’s teaming up with Paula Pell for a new comedy titled The 5th Wheel.

Not only is Kim Kardashian set to star in The 5th Wheel, she’ll join Paula Pell as a producer of the movie, Deadline reports. It will definitely be interesting to see how the reality star’s acting chops translate from FX’s horror TV series to funny films, and apparently the studios are intrigued as well. Five studios are reportedly battling for the flick, with multiple bids on the table.

The Kardashians star has been pretty hands-on through the whole process, the site reports, noting that she's been present at the pitch meetings. The 5th Wheel is a female-driven comedy to be scripted by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Pell is a veteran writer for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock who has also shown off her comedic skills on-screen in titles like Girls5Eva, A.P. Bio and the movie Wine Country. Brito, who is married to Pell, has written on series including Bless the Harts and One Day at a Time, in addition to also making several guest appearances.

Kim Kardashian faced her fair share of critics when she decided to make the leap from reality TV to scripted television. Acting veteran Patti LuPone — who has appeared in multiple Ryan Murphy projects , including several seasons of AHS — even accused Kardashian of taking roles away from actors .

However, this jump to the big screen shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, especially to viewers of The Kardashians, who on the current season have seen Kim Kardashian pulling late hours to meet with an acting coach. She even teased her movie star ambitions when discussing the backlash of her American Horror Story: Delicate casting. The SKIMS boss apparently reached out to Salma Hayek after people suggested the part of Siobhan should have gone to the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star. Kardashian recalled:

I said to her, like, ‘Oh my god. What did I get myself into? I feel bad.’ And she’s like, ‘Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career.' And I’m like, ‘You are right, Salma Hayek.’ And then I was like, ‘Can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol.'

Not everyone was sold on the reality star’s acting , but Kim Kardashian does seem to have the support of her “idol” Salma Hayek, so it sounds like she’s full-speed-ahead on that movie career. We’ll have to see if her dream pairing ever materializes on screen.