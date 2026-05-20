Exec Denies Married At First Sight Has Been Canceled But Says Network Is Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations
The network's head honcho is speaking out.
The UK version of the long-running reality series Married at First Sight has been embroiled in a controversy as of late. An in-depth story about the series recently dropped and included allegations of sexual assault against two of the show’s “husbands.” In the aftermath, it was alleged that the series had been canceled by Channel 4, yet those assertions have now been refuted by the head of the network. However, the media company is apparently taking steps to look into the allegations.
Married at First Sight is different from a reality show like 90 Day Fiancé. When it comes to MAFS, the premise is that two single people are paired up by relationship experts and “marry” on the same day they meet. As part of the exposé from BBC’s Panorama, two women – known as “wives” on the show – made allegations. One woman claimed she was raped by her “husband,” while the other alleged she was subjected to a non-consensual sex act by her partner. And one of the men allegedly threatened to harm one of the women with “acid” if she opted to speak out.
As of this writing, the women have not formally filed charges against the men, who’ve since denied the allegations. It was announced earlier this week that Channel 4 had launched an external investigation into the matter. Network CEO Priya Dogra also discussed the matter during the company’s annual report, saying at the time that she watched the Panorama installment and was “deeply sorry” over the allegations that had been shared. Via Variety, she also didn’t mince words when discussing the supposed TV cancellation:
Dogra also went on to address the status of the show’s new season (which may or may not be airing amid the 2026 TV schedule). The goal of the investigation is According to the exec, that season “has been substantially filmed and is currently in the edit.” However, Dogra noted that “obviously we will see what, if any, recommendations emerge from the review when we get them.” She also added the following sentiments:
Married at First Sight began airing here in the states back in 2014 on FYI and, by 2017, it moved to Lifetime, which expanded the US franchise with the Unmatchables spinoff. At present, the show no longer airs on Lifetime either and is now available exclusively to Peacock subscription holders. More than a few MAFS couples have maintained some level of notoriety following their time on the show, whether because they received their happily ever after or because they divorced.
While the UK iteration of Married at First Sight has not been canceled as of right now, its accessibility to those overseas is limited amid the controversy. The show is currently not available on either Channel 4’s linear or streaming platforms, and it’s not present on the company’s social media channels either. At this point, it remains unclear as to when the investigation will wrap up.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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