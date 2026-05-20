When 90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Slatten Will Return To The Franchise

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Slatten just went public with her ALS diagnosis, months after her daughter acknowledged her mother was going through something. This news was shared ahead of Slatten's return to the 2026 TV schedule, as Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, are featured in 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3. The returns to TLC in June, and Jenny and Sumit are front and center amongst other couples participating. Here's what we know about their season so far, and other relevant details viewers may want to know.

What We Know About Jenny And Sumit In 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3

90 Day: The Last Resort is a spinoff of the flagship show that centers on couples in crisis. Available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, the first two seasons have even featured couples like Ariela and Biniyam Shibre agreeing to divorce, and Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne to go their separate ways as well. Here's what the official synopsis for Jenny and Sumit's storyline teases about their situation in this upcoming season:

Jenny and Sumit have been together for 15 years, balancing deep love with ongoing challenges. After seven years in India, Jenny has reached a breaking point amid rising tensions with Sumit’s increasingly involved parents. Though accepted by his family despite their huge age gap, their joint café venture failed, and their cramped living situation has only added strain. As issues of trust, control, and anger escalate, the couple find their relationship under mounting pressure.

As mentioned, Jenny was upset after she and her partner were forced to sell their place and move in with his parents. The cafe was supposed to be their path back to financial independence but, as previously reported by CinemaBlend, it's no longer in business. I'm sure we'll learn more about all of that in this upcoming season, and maybe get some insight into what went wrong.

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When Was The Last Resort Season 3 Filmed?

A credible source on Reddit revealed 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 filmed in late 2025, somewhere between October and November of of that year. The couples filmed this season overseas in the UK, and even stayed in a castle.

Based on the reported timeline for the season's filming, this was before 90 Day Fiancé fans began asking questions about Jenny's health. This was also before her daughter gave an official statement on the situation, and of course, before the official confirmation.

It's unclear whether The Last Resort will mention Jenny's ALS diagnosis, or if she was even aware of it at the time. It's possible the announcement came ahead of the season's premiere specifically because the series will touch on it but, at this point, we can only wait and see.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 premieres on TLC on June 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend offers well wishes to Jenny as she continues her journey through this, and to Sumit and their friends as they navigate the situation as well.