'The Worst Experience': Drag Race's Mia Starr Recalls Working With JLo On The Super Bowl, Feeling Body-Shamed And Experiencing 'Hazing’
Ouch.
Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, who has spend decades entertaining the masses as a pop star and actress. That includes her iconic Super Bowl performance with Shakira, which broke the internet back in 2020 and inspired a documentary (streaming with a Netflix subscription). It turns out that RuPaul's Drag Race star Mia Starr was one of JLo's backup dancers, but she recalled allegedly feeling body shamed and hazed while rehearsing for the Big Game.
Drag Race is one of the best reality shows on the air, and Mia recently made a splash Seaosn 18, which only just wrapped up. She recently appeared on the TikTok of fellow Ru Girl Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and shared a rough story about rehearsing for JLo's Super Bowl Show. As she claimed:
Yikes. In addition to being a famous Drag Queen, Mia Starr is also an accomplished dancer out of drag as Mikey Pesante. That was the case when he was hired by JLo's team for the Big Game, but he didn't exactly get a warm welcome when the rehearsal process began. On top of being called and asked to take off his shirt on Day 2, he clearly felt uncomfortable having to rehearse the full day shirtless... especially after reportedly being called out by the "Let's Get Loud" singer.
Despite this very memorable incident, that didn't stop Mia from getting through the full 3-months of rehearsal before finally getting the chance to dance during that iconic Super Bowl performance. She admits it was a bucket list moment, but when asked by MIB if she'd work with Lopez again, the Drag Race contestant said:
Well, she certainly didn't mince her words there. While Mia claimed she's still a big fan of Shakira, this experience seemingly soured her view of the "Waiting for Tonight" icon. You can see her recount the story to Mistress Isabelle Brooks below:
Mia Starr recently competed on Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which aired this year as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for JLo, he's attached to a number of exciting projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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