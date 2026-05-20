Why Hilary Duff Skipped The Bikini For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Hilary Duff has been an actress and recording artist for decades, and she's returned to music with her new album luck... or something. Additionally, Duff recently stunned in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, looking truly ageless in the process. But she didn't wear a bikini, and recently explained why she made that decision for those gorgeous images.

The star of Lizzie McGuire (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has grown up before our eyes, and she's now 38 and has four kids. Duff previously opened up about her insecurities ahead of the Sports Illustrated cover, although she still crushed it in the photos. While appearing on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the singer/actress revealed that she set a boundary around wearing a bikini for the shoot. As she put it:

Hey, I’m not going to wear a bikini. Like, I have had four kids. I feel comfortable showing this. I don’t feel comfortable showing this. And they’re like, ‘Got it. Got it. Got it.'

I mean, can you blame her? While Hilary Duff looks truly incredible, everyone has their insecurities... especially mothers who have given birth. And in the end, the Younger star didn't need to wear a two piece to make an impact and look amazing on the cover of Sports Illustrated's iconic swimsuit issue.

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Over the past few years, SI has made a habit out of putting a variety of celebrities on the cover of the swimsuit issue. Case in point: in 2023 a group of celebs were featured, including both Megan Fox and Martha Stewart. A number of different suits have been worn by these cover models, so I have to assume the publication was happy to accommodate Duff's request. There are plenty of ways to be beautiful besides wearing a bikini.

In addition to seeing the actual cover images, plenty of folks tune in to BTS footage of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue coming together. And Hillary Duff is also sharing what it was like from her perspective. The pressure was no doubt on, but she still delivered big time in the now-viral images.

(Image credit: Ladder)

While fans are still mourning the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot, Hilary Duff has been keeping busy. Her new album quickly got the attention of her generations of fans, and she's been touring as a result of luck... or something's popularity. In addition to performing her classic singles and the new tracks, Duff is even doing that viral "With Love" dance that's been made into countless memes over the years. Clearly she's got a good sense of humor about herself.

Duff's work on luck... or something broke the internet partly because it had been over a decade since she released a full album. It also went viral for one song "We Don't Talk" which was written about her fractured relationship with sister Haylie Duff. And her Sports Illustrated cover is just another reason why she's been making headlines as of late.

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luck... or something is available everywhere now. We'll just have to see if she signs up for any new acting projects in the midst of this moment.