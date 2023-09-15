A Fan Asked The Most Important Question After Tinashe Wore Nothing But A Sheer Dress And Some Tape To This Year's VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards have often been a place for celebrities to exhibit some more risqué fashion choices , and with sheer being such a hot trend right now, it’s no surprise that a number of the artists who walked the pink carpet on September 12 sported see-through attire . Tinashe may have made the biggest splash at this year’s awards, wearing a sparkling mesh gown with pieces of electrical tape covering her NSFW areas, and afterward, the singer/dancer responded to a fan who asked the most important question regarding her ensemble.

Tinashe looked simply phenomenal in her VMA dress that bared it all, with electrical tape shaped like Xs over her nipples and another patch of black over the nether regions. In case you missed it, take a glimpse:

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

As with many of the fashion choices exhibited by this year’s honorees, this look required quite a bit of bravery, with Tinashe really putting it all on display! It was impossible, though, to not consider the logistics of such a dress, and one fan asked the singer on her Instagram post the question everyone had to have been wondering:

Did u bring extra tape in case u had to pee?

I can’t imagine bathroom breaks are a very easy venture for many of the fashionistas at awards shows, but when your underwear consists of literally nothing more than a patch of tape, you might really question how many glasses of champagne you’re willing to ingest. Thankfully, Tinashe responded, confirming:

Yes I did lol.

So there was spare tape in the case that nature called! I mean, when it comes to any malfunction — wardrobe or otherwise — a little tape can fix anything right? If that was the most important question regarding Tinashe’s sheer number, then another Instagram user posed the second-most important inquiry, which I assume I wasn’t the only one asking, and again the artist came through to clarify with the exchange in the comments reading:

fedefreaks: Does it hurt to take the tape off down there? I need answers.

Tinashe: Honestly it wasn’t that bad u just need a lil body oil lol.

Mystery solved. Anything to avoid a “Kelly Clarkson” situation from The 40-Year-Old Virgin , right?

Tinashe was far from the only VMAs attendee to go see-through on a night that featured an *NSYNC reunion and a spirited Taylor Swift showing her support for her fellow artists by dancing up a storm. Karol G, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat also bared it all in sheer outfits.

Tinashe’s creative nipple covering is also something of a VMAs tradition, with Lil’ Kim famously sporting a one-shouldered purple jumpsuit back in 1999 with matching pastie over her left nipple. The look is one that’s inspired many over the years, including VMAs emcee Nicki Minaj’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week ensemble .