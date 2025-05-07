I Just Found Out Kylie Jenner Literally Taped Her Feet Into Shoes For The Met Gala, And I Have No Words

Listen, everyone who pays even the slightest bit of attention to Capital “F” Fashion, knows that while all those clothes, shoes and accessories we see on runways and red carpets are exquisitely made and gorgeous, sometimes they are literally a pain to wear. Well, this appears to have been true for 2025 Met Gala red carpet -walker Kylie Jenner. I just found out that she had to tape her feet into her shoes, which left me truly, literally lost for words.

Why Did Kylie Jenner Tape Her Feet Into Her Met Gala Shoes And What Happened Afterwards?

If there is one thing that fashion fiends and many famous folks look forward to yearly, it’s the annual Met Gala. Everyone who manages to make that ultra-exclusive and super-pricey invite list dons not only their absolute best, but also frequently the most creative ‘fits to be found. That does include The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, who, um, stepped out in Ferragamo for the event, and attended with the luxury fashion house’s creative director/designer, Maximilian Davis.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Kylie Cosmetics founder could have used some power-couple support from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, because that woman taped her feet into her Met Gala shoes and then found that they were stuck on her tootsies when she tried to get them off! Props to her for posting a clip of people attempting to pry the shoes off on her Instagram Stories, which is now being reposted because, OUCH! Just look:

WTF?! I have seen celebrities wear a lot of stuff that looks insanely uncomfortable, but the first time I watched this video, even I was left speechless and with my mouth hanging wide open in shock. I love that Jenner completely threw Davis under the bus while detailing how this happened to her. In case you didn’t catch it, as she wailed in pain, she said:

Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe. And now my feet are stuck in the shoes! OWWWWWW!

Man, I just don’t understand…I mean, I think I get why Davis told her to tape herself into her shoes. They have an extremely pointed toe, and very high, needle-like heels and not much of an insole for her to actually put her foot into, which would help keep it on as she walked. They are basically a platform with a heel and covered toe, so it makes sense that adding tape adds some security.

However, the tape they used is, apparently, strong enough to construct houses with. Not only did it not release the feet of Stormi and Aire’s mom , but solvents of some kind had to be applied as people pulled on her ankles and the shoes to get those suckers off! Do her feet not sweat? What the hell is that tape made of?!

The star did eventually let everyone know that her feet came out OK , but let this be a lesson, kids. Maybe think twice before using tape to affix your clothing/accessories, as you might end up having to wear that stuff all the way to your very fashionable grave.