Florence Pugh Continues To Reinvent The Sheer Dress Trend In Ethereal ‘70s Inspired See-Through Gown

One of the queens of the sheer dress trend has stunned again! I say this because, Florence Pugh, who has made see-through fashion one of her signatures in recent months, rocked another dress in this style to a Tiffany & Co. event. Let me tell you, this actress both rocked and reinvented one of the hottest red carpet trends at this event as she donned a green ethereal ‘70s-inspired Valentino, of course, gown.

After Pugh was named the new face of Valentino earlier this week, she appeared in New York City for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s iconic flagship store, Women’s Wear Daily reported. To honor the company that has made bright pastel blue their brand, the actress with three movies on the 2023 movie schedule rocked a gorgeous, flowy, ethereal, light pastel green Valentino gown. The sheer fairy-like gown featured a plunging neckline, off-the-shoulder details and a matching bodysuit, check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

As you can see Pugh’s '70s-inspired gown twirled beautifully because of the light sheer fabric. The color complimented the Tiffany blue carpet and navy blue backdrop perfectly. Overall, this entire look was legendary, and I think it’s safe to say the actress and her stylist understood the assignment.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

To go with the dress, Pugh wore a simple diamond necklace, rings and even a septum ring from Tiffany and Co., per her Instagram . Her hair straightened, giving her a very ‘70s-esque look that framed her face perfectly. Overall, her entire ensemble reminded me a lot of the sheer green dress Suki Waterhouse wore for Daisy Jones and The Six ’s premiere .

Each time, Florence Pugh has worn sheer dresses it feels like she reinvented the trend for herself. The first, and most prominent time, she donned the see-through look came when she wore the bright pink, free the nipple, Valentino gown . She continued to rock the trend throughout 2022, but she gave us a new spin on it earlier this spring by wearing a see-through skirt with a casual sweater on top . While she continues to lean into this significant fashion moment, she also makes each look dramatically different, and each time she looks stunning.

Considering Pugh’s new partnership with Valentino, and her consistently wearing sheer garments, I’d assume we’re in for some more amazing see-through looks from her soon.