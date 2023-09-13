Taylor Swift Went Viral For Dancing To Demi Lovato, Shakira And So Many VMAs Performances, And I Love How Supportive The Whole Thing Was

The MTV Video Music Awards is famously a very fun awards show, with viral moments seemingly happening every year like Miley Cyrus twerking to "Blurred Lines," or Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift on stage. While she may have had the spotlight stolen from her all those years ago, Taylor Swift remained the center of attention during the entire night of the 2023 VMAs. Not only did she stun in an incredible outfit and win multiple awards, but she was seen throughout the night rocking out to so many artists, like Demi Lovato and Shakira, showing just how supportive she is.

The “Anti-Hero” singer had quite the night at the VMAs, taking home a grand total of nine awards at the ceremony, which is tied for the record of most ever. While the praise was raining on her, this did not distract her from showing support for the other artists performing at the event. Not only was she enthusiastic about so many of her fellow nominees, but she was also dancing all night, having a blast and enjoying the performances. She was caught several times by the audience camera showing off her moves, including some classic Shakira-esque dancing, which you can see on Twitter below:

🎥| Taylor having the time of her life dancing to Shakira at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/OvQwhmHqbLSeptember 13, 2023 See more

She also treated herself to a drink while dancing to Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer.” There have been rumors of a feud between the two pop stars over the years, but Swift seemingly squashed the gossip last night and appeared to know every word to Lovato’s hit single.

taylor swift you are SO fine pic.twitter.com/ok9i5V0QpRSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Swift couldn’t help but embrace the concert-like nature of the awards show, and she seemed to be just as big of a “Cool for the Summer” fan as even the biggest “Lovatics.”

Idk why but this is the most accurately Taylor Swift taylor swift video ever pic.twitter.com/nQTkKa2MmjSeptember 13, 2023 See more

She also didn’t hold back while grooving to Lovato’s “Heart Attack,” which she sang along to throughout the entire performance. Swift may have just finished up her first leg of the Eras Tour, but she definitely wasn’t too tired to dance the night away.

taylor dancing at the award shows is my favorite genrepic.twitter.com/4CHfokk4wnSeptember 13, 2023 See more

All the Taylor Swift dancing videos are incredible and certainly meme-worthy, but my personal favorite is when the “Delicate” singer was captured trying to get her drink cup out of the cup holder. She struggled for a moment before finally being able to grip the beverage, and honestly, it was so unbelievably relatable. You can see the funny moment below:

taylor struggling to get drink i can’t with this woman pic.twitter.com/g5JnnSqOuZSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Swift’s energy seemed to increase throughout the night rather than deplete, which some fans attributed to the drinks she treated herself to. She walked out of the Eras Tour in LA carrying a glass of win after concluding the first leg of one of the biggest tours of all time, and she's clearly continuing to have fun and enjoy the incredibly successful year she has had. Of course, fans couldn’t help but turn her excitement for the artists performing at the VMAs into a hilarious Twitter meme that many felt deep in their souls:

how it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/twSzXDf5STSeptember 13, 2023 See more

I think everyone should have as much fun at every event as Taylor Swift had at the VMAs. Along with singing along to so many artists, she also had many relatable moments of excitement when her friend Selena Gomez won an award and when *NSYNC reunited on stage.

The show is an important one to the “Cruel Summer” singer, as it has acted as a platform for redemption for her over the years. Last year, she announced her tenth studio album, Midnights, at the ceremony, and while she doesn’t attend every awards show, she always seems to find a way to dance at the VMAs. Also, the whole thing is so supportive, showing that she still showcases her love for other artists while being at the top of the game herself. Absolutely iconic.

You can see Taylor Swift rocking out to her own hit music in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which is set to hit theaters on October 13 as a part of the 2023 movie schedule. Swift’s concert film is already breaking records, so make sure to check out the stadium experience for yourself on the big screen. For more information on what else is to come for the Midnights artist, consult our feature on upcoming projects for Swifties to look forward to.