Fandoms Collide As A Hallmark Star Joins Grey's Anatomy

Fandoms are colliding! As Grey’s Anatomy’s 19th season starts to come to a close, the long-running medical drama is still making some casting announcements, and this one will make Hallmark fans in particular very happy. Sam Page is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.

Page, who many know from his long list of Hallmark movies that includes Joy for Christmas, Christmas in Rome, and One Summer as well as his role as Richard Hunter on Freeform’s The Bold Type, is set to appear on Grey’s for some of Season 19’s final episodes, according to Variety. He will play an Air Force pilot named Sam Sutton, who is injured after an accident. Coping with trauma, he still has a sense of humor and charm.

His first appearance is set to be in the May 4 episode titled “Come Fly With Me,” and although it doesn’t state how many episodes Sam Page will appear in, it sounds like this could be an emotional ride for him. It will be intriguing to see what comes out of it and if he makes a connection with anyone at the hospital. It wouldn’t be unusual for a patient to fall for their doctor and vice-versa on Grey’s Anatomy, even if it usually doesn’t work out.

Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for a historic 20th season, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama, even following the departure of series lead Ellen Pompeo. While it’s not known if Sam Page’s role will follow into the next season, seeing how his story plays out and if it affects anyone at the hospital will definitely be something to look forward to.

Even with his roles on Hallmark and GAC Family, Grey’s Anatomy marks Page’s first TV show role since The Bold Type ended in 2021, although he did appear in the Netflix film Brazen in 2022. The actor starred on The Bold Type for the show’s five-season run and became a fan-favorite, especially when it came to being one-half of the beloved ship “Suttard” alongside The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy. Other roles of Page's include Switched at Birth, Gossip Girl, Shark, All My Children, and Self/less.

Sam Page’s addition as a recurring character comes ahead of Kelly McCreary’s upcoming exit, which the show has been building to in recent episodes. However, fans can expect to see Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey one more time before the season ends. Maybe she and Sam Sutton will meet each other? They definitely have enough trauma to share between the two of them.

Grey’s Anatomy will continue airing episodes for Season 19 through May 18, meaning that Sam Page will be coming on right before the season comes to an end. Whether or not he mixes things up at Grey Sloan will be something to keep an eye out for, but in the meantime, keep checking the 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out soon.