Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Confirms Ellen Pompeo’s Upcoming Returns As Meredith

While some TV shows have long lives on the small screen, few have had a successful run like Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC medical drama is currently in the midst of its 19th Season on the air, and it’s already been renewed for Season 20. But the show has been going through a ton of changes , especially given the departure of star/producer Ellen Pompeo. And the Grey’s showrunner recently confirmed Pompeo’s upcoming return as Meredith.

Prior to Ellen Pompeo departing Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular, it was almost impossible to imagine the series without her. After all, Meredith is the title character and protagonist, while also serving as the show’s narrator. Fans have been adjusting to seeing the adventures of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital without her, but it looks like there’s already some plans for the Catch Me if You Can actress to return. Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently spoke to TV Line about all things Grey’s, where she revealed that we haven’t actually said goodbye to Meredith forever. In her words:

It wasn’t a farewell episode, it was a leaving-Seattle episode, because we knew we were going to see Meredith again this season and more next season as well. So it was a different kind of farewell than some that we’ve done where it’s like, ‘That’s the last you’re ever going to see that person.’ We didn’t want to do that. We wanted a sweet ‘See you later’ kind of thing for Ellen. And then, we’ve still got her voiceover anchoring the show, which I think has a much bigger impact than anyone is fully aware of. Maybe for that reason, I have felt that the show’s been pretty steady.

Well, that’s a relief. While it’s been comforting to hear Ellen Pompeo’s voice continue to narrate Grey’s Anatomy after her departure, it’s been a big adjustment to no longer catching up with Meredith every Thursday. She’ll not only return sometime this season, but she’s seemingly set to also have a role in Season 20, albeit much smaller.

Krista Vernoff’s comments to TV Line are sure to be a relief for hardcore Grey’s fans who missed the show’s main character over the past few weeks. While many of us believed the worst and thought we’d never see Meredith again, that’s not the case. And as such, those who had a problem with her “final” episode might feel better about how things went down as she departed Seattle. But the question is: when/how will Pompeo return to the small screen as her signature character?

While fans were prepared to see Meredith leave Grey’s, her final episode left something to be desired for certain fans (myself included). Instead of a grand exit, it functioned as a normal ep. Mer got a champagne toast from the staff, but went out without much fanfare. What’s more, they left us with a cliffhanger, as she pretended she didn’t hear Nick Marsh tell her he loved her.

Right now fans are expecting Ellen Pompeo’s character to return in the Season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, hopefully offering some closure regarding Meredith’s relationship with Nick in the process. We’ll have to wait for more information about her return, especially regarding what’s going on next season. Maybe her finale appearance will offer the chance for Maggie to leave Seattle and join her in Boston since actress Kelly McCreary will be leaving the show after this season.