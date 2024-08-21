Fans Are All Over How 'Real' Kate Middleton Is In This Resurfaced Video, And I'm Loving This Story About Her And Prince William

Typically, when we learn news about the Royal Family it’s quite serious. This year especially has been harder for them because Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer , and before that was public knowledge there was a lot of speculation about why the Princess of Wales hadn’t been seen publicly . Thankfully, she seems to be doing better now, and amid her recovery, an old interview of her and Prince William telling a sweet story about getting competitive on their kids' sports day is going viral.

This resurfaced interview is from 2023, and it shows the Princess of Wales talking about her and Prince William attending their kids' sports day and getting competitive, take a look:

In the comments, fans love this moment from the princess, and I have to say I’m here for the story all around, so let's break it down.

The Story Behind The Viral Clip Of Kate Middleton Talking About Her And Prince William’s ‘Competitive Side’

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat down to chat with the hosts of The Good, The Bad, The Rugby in late 2023 ahead of The Rugby World Cup. At one point their conversation turned to kids’ “sports day,” and it started with Middleton saying:

Well, there’s lots of schools who have banned parents races, because it’s become far too competitive.

Then, the couple was asked if they would do these races that can happen during kids' sports days, and they explained that they had. This led Middleton to tell a sweet story about it too, explaining:

We have done, and we were told categorically there was no parent’s race, but then they called the last minute ‘parents race!’ Maybe, the competitive side in both of us was like ‘We have to take part in this.’ So, I did it in bare feet.

Prince William then gave a play-by-play of his race, explaining that he got second in it, making the story even better:

I came in second. But again, it started off, like Mike was just saying, I started off just running sort of joining in, and I looked around and realized I was quite far out in front. Then this guy, an Italian dad, was in front and I was like ‘I’m gonna catch him.’ So, then I started going and I had a friend of mine trying to catch me, he pulled a hamstring and laid up next to me.

Fun moments like these are few and far between when it comes to the Royal Family. Other than seeing Prince Louis make silly faces and occasionally spotting the family out at sporting events – Middleton was at Wimbledon and reportedly wanted to go to the Olympics – or concerts like the Eras Tour, we don’t often get sweet stories like this. So, it’s refreshing to hear them talk about their kids and their “competitive side.”

Overall, this story is super cute, and it’s a rare candid peek into the royal couple’s lives as parents. It also highlights that even though they are royal, they are down to clown sometimes during fun events like their kids’ sports days.

Viewers Love Kate’s Story About Her And William Getting A Bit Competitive

Now, circling back to the TikTok of this moment, fans are loving this interview with the Princess of Wales. It’s a relatable moment of candid storytelling from her and Prince William, and it's a pretty funny account too. Some could seemingly relate to the interview and appreciated how “real” she was in it. For example, Liv commented:

She was so real in this interview

Overall, there was a lot of love for Kate in this interview edit that has over 200 thousand views. While it’s a bit old now, folks still adore it. Here are some of the highlights from the comments that prove it:

As I said, we don't often get what is seemingly a candid look into the Prince and Princess of Wales' personal lives.