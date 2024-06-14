'There Are Good Days And Bad Days:' Months After Cancer Diagnosis, Kate Middleton Provides An Update On Her Health And Upcoming Royal Plans

In March Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis with the world. Before that, there had been a lot of speculation about why she hadn't been seen publically, and she explained that after getting abdominal surgery in January , she found out she had cancer. Now, the Princess of Wales has provided an update on her health as well as her Royal plans for the summer.

Kate Middleton took to X to provide an in-depth update on The Prince and Princess of Wales' official account. She explained that she's making "good progress," however, as recovery goes, there are ups and downs. Explaining how treatment is going, she wrote:

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

When her diagnosis was announced, and since then, we haven’t learned much about the Princess of Wales’ condition. The type of cancer she has is not known to the public and other details have been kept private.

As she continues to rest and recover, she's also excited to getting back to her royal duties. In the statement, she explained her plans for the summer and some of the upcoming events she's looking forward to:

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

According to NYT , King Charles “is delighted” that Middleton will be at the event, which is tomorrow. Along with that, as she said, she’s working from home at the moment, and palace officials reported that as she recovers she’ll be consulting with her doctors as she decides which events to attend. Overall, she’s hoping to attend a handful of events over the course of the summer.

You can read Kate Middleton's full update here:

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8June 14, 2024

Before it was known that she had cancer, there was a lot of speculation about where Middleton was, because she hadn’t been seen publicly in months. Eventually, the speculation turned into a joke after the family photo controversy, as people like Blake Lively made jokes about it and Tucker Carlson got pranked over it.

Amid all of that, Middleton did make a public appearance , and not long after she announced her cancer diagnosis. Those who poked fun at all this apologized, including Andy Cohen and Lively. Since then, we haven’t learned much about her health, so it’s nice to hear that she’s doing well and recovering.

As her statement said, she’s “learning how to be patient,” and she’s “listening” to her body during this difficult time. Obviously, as she wrote, recovery has its ups and downs, but all things considered the Princess of Wales seems to be doing well and she’s thrilled to start getting back to work.