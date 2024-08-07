Will Kate Middleton Make An Olympics Appearance In France? Why It’s Not An Easy Yes Or No

Every four years, the world tunes in to watch the summer Olympics and major public figures turn up to spectate in person, and this year has been no different. The Paris games have taken over the 2024 TV schedule , and many have flocked to the City of Lights to see the competitions, including members of Britain’s Royal Family. Notably, however, Kate Middleton has not been there. Now, some are wondering if the Princess of Wales will make the trip across the English Channel during the final week of the games. However, the answer to this question isn’t a simple yes or no.

Over the course of the last few days, multiple reports have noted that Kate Middleton wants to attend the Paris Olympics. However, it’s all dependent on her health. Since the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis publically, she’s made two major public appearances: the Trooping the Colour and the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. An insider told Express that she reportedly wants to make the trip for the games, saying:

The Princess would love to go to the Olympics. She has such fond memories of London 2012 and is keen to go to another Games while it's so close to home.

As of right now, Prince William is reportedly expected to appear at the games in France, and allegedly it’s “likely” that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be with him.

When it comes to Kate traveling to Paris, details are still up in the air. The insider claimed that there hasn’t been a decision made, and it's dependent on what her doctors say. According to the article, her appearance at Wimbledon was only announced one day before it happened, so that may also be the case with the Olympics.

Back in March, Middleton disclosed her cancer diagnosis, saying that after having abdominal surgery in January , tests found cancer in her.

Royal author Phil Dampier also weighed in on the complex decision behind Kate Middleton attending the Olympics, telling The Sun :

I’m sure Kate would love to go to Paris with William to watch some events but whether she does or not would depend on the advice of her doctors.

He went on to say that she’ll likely be “pacing herself” when it comes to public appearances and that she needs to be “careful:”

She is still undergoing treatment and is in recovery so she needs to be careful. Large sporting events are of course a breeding ground for viruses and there is a lot of Covid around at the moment so she would not want to get that.

Back in June, Middleton provided a health update , saying “treatment is ongoing,” and that she was “looking forward” to “a few public engagements over the summer.” So, it’s entirely possible that if she’s feeling up to it, we’ll see her in France.

So far, we’ve spotted many celebrities at the games. We saw Christopher Meloni hanging out with Snoop Dogg . Tom Cruise and Sarah Jessica Parker were seen with Hoda Kotb. Heck, even Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted cheering on gymnasts. Also, France’s president Emmanuel Macron was supporting his Léon Marchand and his country's swimmers. So, we’ve seen a wide range of folks at these games. Now, the question centers around whether Kate Middleton will be able to support Team GB in person.

Reports suggest that she wants to, however, allegedly, it will all depend on her health, which makes sense.