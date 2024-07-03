Prince Louis Is Known For Making Silly Faces, But What Does Kate Middleton Think Of Her Kids’ Behavior?

Even if you don’t happen to be much of a royal-watcher, you probably know that the British royal family, in particular, is one that really likes to keep up appearances, especially in public. This generally means being on one’s best behavior and looking either prim and proper or pleased as punch to be anywhere and perform any duty, even if that’s just standing around in your fanciest clothes. Well, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t always so obliging when it comes to that rule, and Prince Louis has become known for making silly faces. Now, we’ve heard what Middleton allegedly thinks of his child-like propensity.

What Does Kate Middleton Supposedly Think Of Prince Louis Making Silly Faces At Events?

Kids just do the darndest things, don’t they? I don’t think there’s an adult in the world who either hasn’t tried to stop a kid from acting up in public, or who doesn’t remember being scolded as a child themselves for being a little too much while out and about. Now, just imagine what would have happened if you clowned at something as official as a royal event, like the youngest child (after George and Charlotte) of Kate Middleton and Prince William, 6-year-old Prince Louis, did when attending Trooping the Colour in June. He showed off a variety of hilarious silly faces during the military-focused event , and a source just told OK Magazine what his mom supposedly thinks of his behavior, and said:

Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event. Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids.

A lot has been said over the past several years about the expectations heaped upon those in the royal family, so it’s very good to hear that Middleton isn’t overly concerned about what they do in public, at least within reason. After all, who among us didn’t have to attend some staid family event where we had to sit/stand still and be quiet for way too long when we were kids, only to yawn a few times or roll our eyes? The little prince is currently exhibiting perfectly normal kid behavior!

When Louis’ older brother George was just a newborn, Prince William had already proudly declared that his first child was “a little rascal,” and definitely took after himself and Prince Harry when they were youngsters. So, it seems that Louis (who was born in April 2018) is only displaying some noted family traits when he does things like go viral for looking completely bored at the coronation of King Charles .

Of course, the family is going through a tough time right now, with Middleton still battling cancer , as well as Charles dealing with his own cancer diagnosis (after which Harry took a short trip to visit the king) . Really, it’s just nice to hear that the mom of three wants her kids to be kids for as long as possible. There’s plenty of time for them to adopt that famous stiff upper lip the royals have long been known for.