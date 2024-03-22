After Speculation Online Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton revealed she has cancer.
After lots of online speculation and theories, Kate Middleton has spoken out for the first time since this all began, explaining that she has cancer.
In a video posted to The Prince and Princess of Wales X page, Middleton explained that her medical team has recommended a "course of preventative chemotherapy." She's in the early stages of her treatment.
She explained that she's been trying to handle this privately with her family. She said she is "well," and she's focusing on ways to "heal." You can see her full statement below.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarKMarch 22, 2024
More to come...
