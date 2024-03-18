After Countless Rumors Kate Middleton Allegedly Makes First Public Appearance
Kate Middleton has reportedly been spotted following weeks of online speculation.
The British Royal Family has a way of making headlines, whether it be in current events or the way they were depicted on The Crown (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). Most recently, the institution has been under criticism and constant discourse surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton was reportedly hospitalized following a health issue, but there's been theorizing online about the "truth" of her absence from public life. And after those rumors, Middleton reportedly made her first public appearance since going viral.
Middleton was reportedly last seen over Christmas, where she and the rest of the Royal Family were photographed while enjoying the festivities. As rumors circulate online, The Sun reports that she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" while allegedly spotted near her her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. Now the question is whether or not this will quell the ongoing chatter about her health and safety.
This report is sure to be a relief for many who follow the Royal Family, as well as those who have been turning the Middleton mystery into countless memes. Unfortunately, there weren't any images of her recent public appearances. Per this report, she and William, Prince of Wales, also spent that morning watching their children play sports. An anonymous onlooker who spotted William and Kate allegedly shopping shared:
Speculation around the Princess of Wales began a few weeks ago, where the larger internet was alerted to the fact that Middleton wasn't seen in public for a numb er of months. While she was reportedly going through a private health issue, that didn't stop the public from theorizing about other explanations for her absence.
The chatter got louder after Middleton posted an image on Instagram which had seemingly been doctored. Photoshop rumors and jokes immediately followed, putting more eyes on what's happening within the Royal Family. We'll just have to wait and see when the Princess of Wales is actually photographed again.
This discourse surrounding Kate Middleton comes after rumors of Prince William having an affair circulated online, as well as the revealed of King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Folks are definitely paying attention to what's going on within the Royal Family, and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to see what occasion finds the Princess of Wales in a larger public space, and when she might be photographed for the first time. Still, this latest update about Middleton is sure to a relief for some monarchists.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann