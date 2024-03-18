After Countless Rumors Kate Middleton Allegedly Makes First Public Appearance

The British Royal Family has a way of making headlines, whether it be in current events or the way they were depicted on The Crown (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). Most recently, the institution has been under criticism and constant discourse surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton was reportedly hospitalized following a health issue, but there's been theorizing online about the "truth" of her absence from public life. And after those rumors, Middleton reportedly made her first public appearance since going viral.

Middleton was reportedly last seen over Christmas, where she and the rest of the Royal Family were photographed while enjoying the festivities. As rumors circulate online, The Sun reports that she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" while allegedly spotted near her her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. Now the question is whether or not this will quell the ongoing chatter about her health and safety.

This report is sure to be a relief for many who follow the Royal Family, as well as those who have been turning the Middleton mystery into countless memes. Unfortunately, there weren't any images of her recent public appearances. Per this report, she and William, Prince of Wales, also spent that morning watching their children play sports. An anonymous onlooker who spotted William and Kate allegedly shopping shared:

After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.

Speculation around the Princess of Wales began a few weeks ago, where the larger internet was alerted to the fact that Middleton wasn't seen in public for a numb er of months. While she was reportedly going through a private health issue, that didn't stop the public from theorizing about other explanations for her absence.

The chatter got louder after Middleton posted an image on Instagram which had seemingly been doctored. Photoshop rumors and jokes immediately followed, putting more eyes on what's happening within the Royal Family. We'll just have to wait and see when the Princess of Wales is actually photographed again.

This discourse surrounding Kate Middleton comes after rumors of Prince William having an affair circulated online, as well as the revealed of King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Folks are definitely paying attention to what's going on within the Royal Family, and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to see what occasion finds the Princess of Wales in a larger public space, and when she might be photographed for the first time. Still, this latest update about Middleton is sure to a relief for some monarchists.