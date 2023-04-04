Fans Call Out Hailey Bieber’s Odd Lipgloss Ads, Which See Her Topless And Sucking On Popsicles

Those of you who follow Hailey Bieber probably already know she’s a woman who is very ready for summer. You probably already know this because the last few days have seen her heavily promoting her new lipgloss on the internet. The whole campaign has been a celebration of all things hot, hot heat and some of the posts have been cheekier than others. Now, fans are weighing in.

She's not the only star to have already thown on a bikini ahead of the summer months, but she did do this for an ad campaign, and fans have had a lot of thoughts – and I do mean a lot. There’s this thread of photos, for example, which starts out with a cheeky bikini photo and then progresses to photos of the gloss, eventually leading into a final photo of Bieber sucking on a popscle.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Comments from fans were all over the board, but some of the most popular expressed confusion over what Ms. Bieber was trying to do with the images. A top comment on her Instagram post had more than 1,640 likes and read, ‘Girl what are you selling? I'm dead confused.” Another fan commented, “These are so provocative. Are you promoting a lip gloss or yourself?” (That one had 2,312 likes at the time of this writing.) A third commenter was simply amused about the “thirst trap” nature of what was effectively an ad, noting, ‘What is this? A thirst trap promo 😂.”

It didn’t stop at popsicles either. There’s also a beach setting post that’s most certainly giving summer. In fact, I don’t even know where the location is and I want to go there immediately. That post, however, is also a lipgloss ad, and if you click through it features a bunch of shots of Hailey Bieber going topless for the sake of her Rhode Passionfruit Jelly gloss, which launches on 4/6.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I’m surprised this one wasn’t called out for being thirsty, but fans still found it a bit odd. Some were just confused, asking, “Like what is this actually about?” Others were a little clearer about their feelings, however.

"Someone explain to me how is this photoshoot depicting a lip product? WTF. This photoshoot is screeming: TRYING TOO HARD."

"Side eye."

"Is it just me or are these lip gloss ads getting weirder by the moment..."

"Big flop"

"Even with these pictures she’s only got only 775k likes 😅"

Hailey Bieber has often taken a lot of flack from the fanbase online. She’s spoken out in the past about feeling bullied online. She has occasionally called out diehard fans for trolling her, memorably asking them to “leave [her] alone” during a viral TikTok moment last year. Yet, there are other more recent viral TikToks of crowds hollering “fuck Hailey Bieber ” and more, so though she’s said she’s “minding [her] own business” and has asked people to lay off, the brouhaha surrounding her marrying Justin Bieber has not died down.

More recently, however, she engaged in a bit of an alleged online feud with Selena Gomez in which she and pal Kylie Jenner were accused of bullying the Only Murders in the Building star. The Eyebrowgate feud has been dominating headlines in recent weeks and led to a lot of fan response; although it’s worth pointing out she and Gomez seemingly buried the hatchet.

Meanwhile, internet users are still giving Justin Bieber’s wife a lot of flack over the summery posts. The good news is, some of her stories post this week have been more gloss-centric, so if Rhode’s passionfruit jelly is your flavor of choice, you can check those out.