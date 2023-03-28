Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Have Seemingly Made Up, But Fans Aren't Letting Eyebrowgate Go

It’s been over a month since Selena Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media, after some cryptic posts from Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner reignited the long-rumored feud between Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend and wife. The Only Murders in the Building star has spoken out multiple times about how “ words matter ,” and told her followers last week that she wanted the bullying and death threats against Hailey to stop. Gomez’s fans don’t seem to be honoring that request, however, as trolls continue to berate the model on social media for the “Eyebrowgate” posts and other mean girl behavior.

Hailey Bieber has come under fire in recent months after posting and then deleting a TikTok video that many believe insinuated Selena Gomez “deserved” to be body-shamed for some bikini pics . That was followed shortly after by posts from Kylie Jenner that featured Bieber, in which they appeared to be making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows. Despite the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s efforts to stop the “hateful negativity,” her fans continue to troll Bieber, with this comment from a weekend Instagram post garnering over 10,000 likes:

Imagine bullying someone and causing drama and then asking the person you bullied to fix the situation for you

Other comments on that photo that received thousands of likes referenced Taylor Swift — Selena Gomez’s best friend — and Hailey Bieber’s shady post about God’s timing always being right:

karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend – mseditts_

*acts like a bully* *cries about being bullied* …. you know what they say about God’s timing. – itssmashleyy_

be accountable for your actions and issue an apology statement instead. – t.life84

In fact, these kinds of viral comments can be found on all of Hailey Bieber’s recent posts, with many demanding an apology from the model for what has transpired over the past couple of months. In a series of photos shared Monday, in which Bieber is sporting Fila , Selena Gomez defenders said:

Shame on you Hailey you should apologize publicly – alizay_1102

Selenaaaaa – wlried

Mean girls are not appealing. – ashley_lewi

Plays the bully buts acts a victim, getting tired? Then Apologize mean girl – mcalpito

Another post Monday night, in which the nepo baby wore a black, backless gown in a promotion for her skincare brand, showed more fans sounding off:

Mean is never cool or ok – zabrowskijanice

ARE YOU GONNA APOLOGIZE???? – abby.moments

Hailey Bieber and her husband have reportedly been supporting each other silently, with an insider alleging that they think speaking publicly would only bring more attention to a situation that all three of them would like to get past. Last October it seemed like they had done that, when Selena Gomez and Hailey posed together for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala, but recent events seem to suggest the water isn’t all under the bridge — at least as far as the fans are concerned.