Eyebrowgate: What Happened Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez That Led The Latter To Quit TikTok

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been rumored rivals for years due to their shared history with Justin Bieber . Now Kylie Jenner’s hat has been thrown into the proverbial ring, as fans accused Kim Kardashian ’s little sister of trolling the “Lose You to Love Me” singer after she overtook Kylie as the most followed woman on Instagram. Apparently, there was also an eyebrow snafu involved, and even though the makeup mogul denied throwing shade , something rubbed Gomez the wrong way, as she declared herself “too old for this,” before temporarily deleting her TikTok. As you can see this is a complex situation, so let’s break this whole Eyebrowgate thing down.

Kylie Jenner’s TikToks Appear To Shade Selena Gomez’s Eyebrows

While the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud may have been bubbling over for years, Kylie Jenner joined the fray (publicly, at least) just this week. On February 21, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok video (via ET ), showing her eyebrows, as she deadpanned:

I accidentally laminated my brows too much.

This was followed just a few hours later by two TikToks from Kylie Jenner — one featuring a selfie of The Kardashians star with the words, “this was an accident?????” written over her eyebrow, and a second that was a screenshot of a FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, in which both women had zoomed in on their eyebrows. One TikToker broke it all down:

So what’s Kylie Jenner’s place in all this? Hailey Bieber has long been associated with the Kardashian gang, but the Life of Kylie star’s beef with Selena Gomez may revolve around another important aspect of her life — Instagram followers. This all went down in the same week that Gomez surpassed Jenner as the most-followed woman on the social media platform . As of this writing, the Only Murders in the Building actress had 383 million followers to Jenner’s 380.6 million.

Kylie Jenner Denies Mean Girl Behavior And Calls Accusations ‘Silly’

Following backlash from fans, who saw the timing of Kylie Jenner’s posts as proof that she and Hailey Bieber were trolling Selena Gomez, the mom of two responded in the comments of one fan’s TikTok :

This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.

Kylie Jenner’s place in the feud might be up for debate, but it seems safe to say that the water is not all under the bridge between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. This seems especially true since this comes so soon after Mrs. Biebs appeared to shade the pop star in a TikTok post with Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner. In that video, fans thought the women were referencing Gomez being body-shamed for recent bikini photos .

Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break And Temporarily Deactivates TikTok

Following the whole Eyebrowgate situation, Selena Gomez apparently decided she needed a social media break, and she took to TikTok Live on February 23 to explain her impending absence to her followers. A fan account shared a video from her Live to Twitter , in which she said, in part:

I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world, and I just couldn't be happier. And I'm good. I love the way I am. I don't care, I'm big, I'm not… I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything.

Her TikTok account was deactivated soon after, however, Elle reported that it was active again just a few hours later, although Selena Gomez has not posted any new content. We thought Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s feud had been laid to rest, but it sure doesn’t seem like it now, especially with Kylie Jenner’s involvement.