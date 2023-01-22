Hailey Bieber, Chloe Bailey And So Many Other Celebs Reach Out After Kylie Jenner Reveals First Look At Baby Aire

Kylie Jenner finally answered the question fans have been trying to figure out for months, after she revealed that her and Travis Scott’s infant son was no longer named Wolf . Not only did the makeup mogul announce her little boy’s name is now Aire, she also provided her 379 million Instagram followers with their first full look at his adorable face. A number of Jenner’s celebrity friends and followers celebrated the baby’s introduction to the public, including Hailey Bieber, Chloe Bailey and, of course, members of her famous family.

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family had teased viewers in the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians that perhaps her son’s name would be revealed when the series returns to Hulu as part of the 2023 TV schedule . However, she decided not to wait that long, taking to Instagram just a couple of weeks shy of the tyke’s 1st birthday for the big reveal. While I’m sure this wasn’t news to many of those within the KarJenner circle, they seemed to be excited that the secret was out, showing their love for the new moniker. Hailey Bieber, for one, commented on Kylie Jenner’s post:

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Aire angel

The self-proclaimed “nepo baby” was just one of many famous faces to show their love and support for baby Aire. Other comments included:

he’s so handsome 😭 – Chloe Bailey

Omg angel 😍😍 – SZA

There he is!!!!! Those eyes I can’t deal 😍❤️🥰 – Olivia Pierson

baby Aire my love ❤️❤️ – Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child February 2, 2022, giving her and Travis Scott’s son the name Wolf Jacques Webster. Soon after, however, she let her Instagram followers know that Wolf was no longer the baby’s name , saying they “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Months passed without an update, with Kim Kardashian ’s little sister saying they weren’t ready to make an official announcement .

Members of Kylie Jenner family seemed excited that she did decide to go public, with a few of them adding their own supportive comments:

The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️ – Khloé Kardashian

I love you Aire Webster ❤️ – Kris Jenner

❤️❤️ adorable – Brody Jenner

While we now know the almost-1-year-old’s first name is Aire, there’s been no comment one way or another about his middle name , which was previously Jacques (Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster). Kylie Jenner’s announcement comes on the heels of her reported breakup with the father of her two children. Rumors began to spread about trouble for the on-off couple when she started posting a lot from Aspen over the holidays, with Scott nowhere to be seen.