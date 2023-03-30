Irina Shayk's New Black Bikini Post Has Me Longing For Summer: 'Happy Thirst Day'

Happy ‘Thirst Day’ to you and you and you. Model, Hollywood “it” girl, and occasional TV guest star Irina Shayk certainly knows how to grab my attention any day of the week. The mom of one recently shared some beautiful vacation photos and fans are loving the views.

The former Swimsuit Illustrated model threw up some very memorable black bikini pics on her Instagram this week. Not just that, but she shared a snap of sun, sand and palm trees that is absolutely giving making me feel all the fomo right now. See for yourself.

Summer vibes are a total mood right now. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also threw on a bikini for a her birthday this week. Donna D’Errico has been sizzling up a storm with her own Baywatch-themed post. Sydney Sweeney just released an entire line of bikinis too. Yet, the truth is it’s still chilly in a lot of places (an editor at CinemaBlend who lives there informed me it’s still in the thirties in upstate New York), but it is very clear to me that people are ready for swimwear weather.

I wish I could go outside in my own slight strips of cloth right now, but while I do not live in upstate New York, that very much would still be ill-advised. I just have to keep reminding myself when a brand new celebrity posts a “thirst day” post in the coming days that in a few months I’ll actually be complaining about how hot it is rather than how annoyed I am I can't throw on a swimsuit. Might as well enjoy the cooler temps and the last of my winter wardrobe while I can.

Interestingly, Irina Shayk has certainly been changing seasons a lot recently. Following her recent beachy stint (and another post about a photoshoot in warm and sunny Mexico), the model was back in New York, and her winter wardrobe, for the unveiling of the Polestar 3 at The Shed in the city. Lavender might be the color of spring/summer 2023, but that's certainly still very much a winter look. Brr.

(Image credit: (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Polestar))