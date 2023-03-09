Viral TikTok Shows Crowd Screaming 'F--k Hailey Bieber' After Drama With Selena Gomez. Some Fans Are Seriously Upset

Selena Gomez’s plea for fans to “be kinder” amid the reignited feud between her and Hailey Bieber seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as Justin Bieber’s wife continues to see the backlash from her perceived mean girl behavior toward the Only Murders in the Building star. It’s not just Hailey who’s hearing it, either, as a viral TikTok video shows Rolling Loud festivalgoers chanting insults when the Biebs took the stage this weekend, and some seem to think this feud has gotten out of hand.

Justin Bieber, who dated Selena Gomez for eight years off and on before marrying Hailey Baldwin in 2018, gave a surprise performance with Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Los Angeles. There’s no escaping Selena Gomez’s fans, however, and the crowd took Bieber’s appearance as an opportunity to throw more support behind the singer/actress, and a viral TikTok post shows the crowd shouting and then chanting, “Fuck Hailey!” You can check it out below:

Plenty of comments on the viral video — which as of this writing had been viewed more than 1.1 million times — found the scene amusing, with many throwing Hailey Bieber’s supposed diss of Selena right back at her by commenting “God’s timing is always right.” However, there were a number of people who thought dragging the Biebs into his wife’s drama was unnecessary. TikTok user itsangiesmh said:

Nah i feel like that’s too much tho let him enjoy his night :/ it’s not his fault.

He has not publicly commented on the reignited beef, but Justin Bieber is still very much involved , being that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s relationships with the singer (and questions about whether there was overlap ) were what started the feud in the first place. Still, there’s a time and place for everything, and many contested that Rolling Loud was not it. Other comments read:

Omg no this is kind sad 😭😭 they should have just yelled Selena or something – mya_nicole

Why can’t people just leave those involved alone 😞 makes me so sad, no one knows what’s happening and rumours just make everything worse – lohamadison

Idk… I think it’s pretty harsh tbh. At the end of the day, that’s his wife.. he’s just trying to enjoy his night and perform.. – knfamx4

Justin Bieber recently canceled the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour,” citing health concerns amid his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a rare disease that causes facial paralysis . Some on TikTok, however, thought the timing was suspect, and one comment to that effect had garnered more than 10,000 likes, as user chanthrea wondered:

This why he didn’t wanna go on tour no more 😂

Speculation about whether or not his wife’s drama influenced his decision to cancel his tour was pretty rampant, and many commenters also wanted to know why Justin Bieber said nothing to defend Hailey to the crowd (with many pointing out he likely didn’t hear the chants).

While it was thought that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez had buried the hatchet , the self-proclaimed nepo baby was accused of mean-girl behavior for some cryptic comments after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was body-shamed for some bikini photos .

Kylie Jenner got involved as well, seemingly shading Selena Gomez in social media posts that zoomed in on her and Hailey Bieber’s eyebrows, after Gomez had said she’d over-laminated her eyebrows. The brouhaha led the actress to say she was taking a break from social media, but she returned after a few days with a message to her fans, commenting under one her makeup tutorials :

Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.