'I See It': Sydney Sweeney Says She Knows People Think They Can Comment However They Want About Her Body. Her Take?
You won’t find any shortage of people commenting on the actress’ body.
While Sydney Sweeney started collecting TV-centric attention years back for roles in shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects and Euphoria, her film profile has gotten a major boost thanks in recent months thanks to the rom-com Anyone But You… and then there’s also Madame Web, but she’s already reacted to it bombing at the box office and roasted the Spider-Man spinoff. The point being, Sweeney has been receiving a lot more attention lately, which, as it often goes with celebrities, results in people commenting on her body. The actress is well aware this has been happening to her and has provided her take on this.
Sweeney is currently in the midst of promoting her new movie Immaculate, which has included her rocking a top made of hands holding a bouquet of flowers while attending the Los Angeles premiere. While discussing her experience making this movie that’s arriving on the 2024 movie schedule soon, Variety interviewer Daniel D’Addario brought up how he’d seen people talking and writing about her body quite a bit after her recent Saturday Night Live episode, which included a sketch where she played a server at Hooters. When asked if that conversation ever reaches her and if she has a reaction to it, she answered:
That’s a level-headed response when it comes to dealing with so much focus being directed at her body these days. On the one hand, Sydney Sweeney makes a good point that just because she’s famous, that entitles certain people to say whatever they want about her, especially when it comes to her body. At the same time, she knows this is what comes as a result of her becoming world-famous. It’s not a development she’s enamored by, but there’s not really anything she can do about it and is still trying to figure out an effective way to cope with this.
Sweeney’s comment on this matter comes days ahead Immaculate hitting theaters, with the movie seeing her play Sister Cecilia, an American nun who comes to an Italian covent and somehow becoming pregnant, turning her into a modern day Virgin Mary. This is followed soon after by her body and faith being turned against her. While Sweeney is no stranger to doing nude scenes, she and director Michael Mohan agreed that the character should remain more covered up given that she’s a nun, and Mohan in particular doesn’t want to be known as the “the guy who makes movies where Sydney gets naked.” The two previously worked together on 2021’s The Voyeurs.
Immaculate comes out on Friday, March 22, and Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming movies include Echo Valley and Eden. It stands to reason we’ll continue hearing more about the actress’ body for as long as she’s in the public spotlight, so maybe down the line she’ll become more adjusted to this aspect of fame.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
