Damon Lindelof's New HBO Show Will Be A Nightmare For Parents (But The Lead Actor Is A Dream)
Brilliant casting, but the plot still turns my stomach!
There's a reason I strongly suggest that avid readers wander around an actual bookstore once in a while, if possible. As easy as it is to buy or borrow a book online, sometimes, the best way to stumble upon an interesting read is through the physical act of browsing. That's how I came across Adrian McKinty's 2019 thriller The Chain a few years back. The paperback cover art caught my attention (the blurb from Stephen King certainly helped too), but it was the premise on the back that led me to make the purchase. The set-up for this thriller honestly sounded like it'd be pure nightmare fuel for any parent.
Full disclosure, I'm not a parent, but when I read the synopsis for the book, my stomach turned, as I couldn't fathom any parent I know having to deal with such a scenario. Even having read the book, as I follow the updates on Damon Lindelof's plan to make a book-to-screen adaptation of the story as an HBO limited series, it still makes me shudder. While the plot for the story is a nightmare, the latest casting news for the adaptation is anything but. It was announced today that Jodie Comer is set to play the lead.
What The Chain Is About
McKinty's novel centers on a woman named Rachel, who learns that her daughter has been kidnapped. The people who took her also have a child who has been kidnapped. In order to get her own child back, she has to pay a ransom and kidnap someone else's child. As you'll likely surmise, the titular "chain" being orchestrated turns victimized parents into kidnappers each time.
Damon Lindelof's HBO Adaptation
In January of this year, HBO announced that it had ordered Damon Lindelof's limited series adaptation of the novel, stating the following details:
- The Chain will be 8 episodes
- Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Watchmen) will serve as showrunner
- Lindelof co-wrote the pilot story with Carly Wray and Michael Ellenberg
- Adrien McKinty is a co-executive producer.
- Lindelof is planning on "expanding the mythology of McKinty's award-winning thriller."
Jodie Comer Is Set To Star
We can now add Jodie Comer's name to the list of things we know, as Deadline reported today that Comer has signed on to play the role of Rachel in Lindelof's adaptation. This is undoubtedly a win for the upcoming show. Comer is well known on screen and stage, having won an Emmy and a BAFTA for her starring role in Killing Eve, as well as a Tony Award for her Broadway performance in Prima Facie. On the features side, she recently appeared in 28 Years Later. I can't wait to see what she brings to the role of Rachel.
Assuming Lindelof's adaptation is going to follow the same basic premise of the book, it'll be interesting to see how she tackles the part of a mother who's faced with doing the unthinkable, while simultaneously worrying about the safety of her own child, who's in the hands of parents dealing with the exact same situation. It's the kind of complex situation that requires a top-notch actor, and it sounds like they found one!
It's probably too much to hope that this series will land on the 2026 TV schedule, but now that it's found its star, it seems like things are moving right along for the series. Hopefully, we'll hear word of more cast additions and production getting started in the near future. In the meantime, you can pick up a copy of The Chain at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Or you could try heading out to your favorite bookstore. Maybe wander around a bit and see what catches your eye while you're there!
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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