The NCIS: Hawai'i Stars Were Super Supportive As Jason Antoon Said Goodbye To Set, But I Really Loved The Response From Another CBS Star

There are many shows ending in 2024, with NCIS: Hawai’i on that list. The procedural was canceled by CBS after only three seasons, and despite the fan campaigns to save Hawai’i, the network seems to be sticking to its decision. As the cast continues to say goodbye to the show, one star from a different CBS series is also showing her support, and I absolutely love it.

Jason Antoon, known as cyber specialist Ernie, took to Instagram following the unplanned series finale to bid farewell to NCIS: Hawai’i. He also shared a picture of him on set, telling his followers that Ernie is “going back to his lair – you can find him there,” and it really gave me all the feels.

Many people took to the comments to share their own goodbyes, including Antoon’s on-screen boss, Vanessa Lachey. She had also reunited with much of the cast after the cancellation to take pictures in front of a sunset to say one last goodbye to Hawaii, and this just makes it even more emotional. Lachey wrote:

I Love You. And I will be down there in 15 mins with manapua and cougar juice!

Lachey wasn’t the only NCIS: Hawai’i star to comment, as FBI agent Kate Whistler herself, Tori Anderson, was also down to meet Antoon in the lab to help cope with the cancellation.

Well this is just sad. Meet ya there dude!

Also among the heartbroken fans was fellow CBS star Carrie Preston, whose new show Elsbeth was renewed for a second season. The latest The Good Wife spinoff only premiered in February but quickly became a success. Elsbeth was renewed for Season 2 in April, not long after it came back from hiatus. Preston took to the comments to share a short but sweet message to show her support.

❤️

It’s nice to see other CBS stars reaching out in support to those whose show was canceled. It’s also possible that Preston wasn’t the only CBS star to reach out to the cast of NCIS: Hawai’i or fellow cancelled shows, CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd, even if not publicly. While Preston’s message was a single emoji, it showed that she cared. Perhaps she can get some of the cast to appear next season on Elsbeth?

Since CBS renewed a chunk of its 2023-2024 lineup and has some new shows on the way, there was very little space for the remaining shows on the bubble to be renewed. NCIS: Hawai’i just got the short end of the stick. It still hurts, but at least Paramount+ subscribers are able to watch the series whenever they want and hope that it will come back in some way, shape, or form as long as the campaigns and support continue.