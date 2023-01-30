Fans Pay Tribute To Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring After Her Death At 64

The character of Wednesday Addams was brought back to the forefront of pop culture in 2022 , thanks to Jenna Ortega’s portrayal in the Netflix series Wednesday. For many people, however, there is and always was one true Wednesday Addams — Lisa Loring, who played the character on The Addams Family in the 1960s TV series. Loring passed away January 28, 2023, at the age of 64, and many longtime fans of the creepy, kooky character took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Lisa Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the actress’ passing, telling Variety that she died of a stroke and “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.” Fans were heartbroken over the news, but took the opportunity to fondly remember her most famous role. Jenna Ortega may have gone viral with her Wednesday dance , but anyone who’s seen Loring on The Addams Family knows the character has always had the moves, and fans took to Twitter to reminisce on her classic portrayal:

Wednesday was always a different kind of gal, and many took away from Lisa Loring’s character that it was OK to be unique. One Twitter user commented:

I adored her character, she taught me being different & a little weird, is just fine & dandy! 🥰💖🙏

Lisa Loring was just 6 years old when she began playing Wednesday in The Addams Family, and even though only two seasons of the show aired from 1964-1966, it’s clear that her performance left an impression with so many fans — Not to mention leading the way for actresses including Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega to put their own spins on the hilariously malevolent youth.

Many fans recalled watching and re-watching The Addams Family over the years, praising the former child star:

Wednesday was my favourite. Absolute adored her and the original Addams Family. Rest in Peace Lisa Loring ❤️ – @PhilRAWRLester

Oh man. 💔 #RIP to the OG #Wednesday Addams. I remember watching and laughing at reruns of #TheAddamsFamily as a kid. #RIPLisaLoring – @Kristie_Rose18

The original Addams family was tv gold. RIPLisa Loring 😔 – @AndreaEMitchel3

Lisa Loring recalled in an old interview getting the part when she was 5 years old, with filming starting just after she turned 6. She said she didn’t even know how to read yet. According to Loring:

I was 5 and a half when I auditioned for this part. The producer, David Levy, told me later on, he said, ‘I was not prepared to see children of your age that didn’t know how to read yet.’ I didn’t know how to read yet. But he said what got him was my long hair. So the first thing he asked me to do was pout. Won him over. The pout was very essential to the Wednesday character.

The actress went on to say that it was difficult for her to play Wednesday sometimes, because her co-stars — John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan and Ted Cassidy — were so funny, but she had to remain morose. You can see the interview making the rounds again below:

